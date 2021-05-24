Owatonna City Councilor Jeff Okerberg has died following a two-week hospitalization. He was 62.
According to his family, Okerberg died late Sunday night after being removed from life support earlier in the weekend. Okerberg battled chronic pain for a number of years and had recently been diagnosed with an infection in the spine following a previous surgery. An additional surgery resulted in further complications.
Okerberg was first elected to the Owatonna City Council as a member at-large in 2014, filling the spot of Raymond Truelson, who died earlier that year while still in office. Okerberg edged out the four other candidates for the position, taking the lead over the runner-up by 126 votes. He was re-elected in 2018 and overcame his challenger by 2,696 votes.
Prior to his time on city council, Okerberg served as an officer with the Owatonna Police Department for 30 years, retiring as a sergeant. He was also involved in the community as the Teamsters Union Steward for Patrolmen, Union Steward for Sergeants, AED/CPR instructor for OPD, SWAT team member, National Night Out chairperson, former Owatonna Junior High School football and wrestling coach, former member of Owatonna athletic associations, and former member of the Salvation Army Board.
While in office, Okerberg championed fiscal responsibility and the growth of Owatonna in terms of infrastructure and attracting new businesses. He was also a firm believer in the revitalization of the city’s downtown district.
Okerberg was recently sitting on the Economic Development Authority and the Joint Powers 911 Board as a city council representative.
Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz said that Okerberg was someone who cared immensely about serving his community.
“He was a very dedicated council member that researched things, served on several committees and will truly be missed,” Kuntz said.
Outside of his public work, Okerberg was a dedicated family man and avid angler who loved dogs and sending greeting cards. In a message shared by his daughter Ali Gaffney, she said her father would send cards for any excuse he could come up with.
"There were funny or cute cards - with cute puppies on the front," Gaffney wrote. "He and I had a thing where even if the card didn't fit the occasion, as long as it had the cute puppy on the front that's what we liked."
Gaffney said Okerberg would also always be sure to include a $1 lottery scratch off in each card, joking that his usual stop to buy the lottery tickets will be taking a hit with him no longer stopping in to stock up.
A memorial service for Okerberg has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethel Church in Owatonna.