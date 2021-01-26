As students from across the region return to the classroom, local special service directors say students with special needs faced similar changes to the general student population during distance learning and should be able to utilize the lessons learned in a remote setting.
According to the Associated Press, frustrations were shared by many of the nation’s 7 million students with disabilities — a group representing 14% of American schoolchildren. Advocates for the students said the extended months of learning from home and erratic attempts to reopen schools are deepening a crisis that began with the switch to distance learning in March.
Gov. Tim Walz announced in late December that students with special needs who receive intensive special services that could not be delivered virtually would have access to in-person learning on a limited basis so long as schools could meet health requirements.
Some schools prioritized high-needs students in reopening plans, bringing small numbers of them back to campuses that otherwise are sticking with distance learning. But those options have only fueled further anguish when they have been reversed because of the virus, and educators say personalized video sessions remain poor substitutes for classroom experience.
OPS: Consistent outreach helped
Owatonna Director of Special Services Danielle Theis said district staff reached out to students as much as possible to ensure their needs were being met during distance learning and associated periods of isolation. Theis said that outreach was done to ensure students knew that an invested adult was still there on personal and academic levels.
Owatonna Public Schools students from preschool to fifth grade have returned to in-person classes while older students have resumed hybrid instruction. Theis and
Even with that outreach, however, Theis, who oversees social workers, behavior interventionists, special education teachers and related district providers, acknowledged that feedback from families was mixed. Some graded distance learning positively while others said the process had been frustrating.
While it's difficult to gauge the long-term impact of distance learning on students with special needs, Theis said staff check in with students to see if additional support is needed or if progress has been consistent during distance learning.
Heather Harms, Waseca Public Schools director of special education, noted her district allowed struggling students to enter a Waseca school buildings during distance learning while keeping in-person numbers low. Waseca Public Schools returned to hybrid learning Jan. 11 for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Harms emphasized that in-person learning is the best model for all students. In some instances, she noted school staff would meet with parents in a driveway to train and teach them on how to use online platforms so they could in turn help their children.
‘A mixed bag’
Faribault Public Schools has 728 students with individual education plans, ranging from speech impediments to developmental delays. Some spend the entire school day in general education with little additional support while others learn in general education classrooms and receive minimal special education services.
Faribault Director of Special Services Rob Dehnert anticipated distance learning would be needed at some point during the school year and instructed teachers at the beginning of the school year to get students acclimated to technology, and they did. Students would log onto iPads and message adults who were in another room.
Dehnert added that it was a good thing that many in the school’s resource rooms, used by students with special needs who need assistance with accessing the internet, were still able to attend school in-person during distance learning throughout the 2020-21 school year and work with paraprofessionals. For students with special needs who learned in a distanced setting, Dehnert said “some had a lot of difficulty engaging in the curriculum.”
However, that wasn’t universal. For others who do not enjoy the social interaction in-person learning provides, distanced instruction proved beneficial.
“It’s been a mixed bag,” he said.
Despite the mixed feedback, Dehnert said the recent return of in-person instruction in Faribault is being met with strong support. He said he expects students with special needs to transition back to school “as well as anyone can,” and believes their resilience will help.
“People are relieved to be back,” he added.
Faribault Public Schools has prioritized getting students with special needs to school when possible, whether that includes them coming on Wednesdays or using a bus of only one passenger.
Sam Ouk, multilingual and equity coordinator for Faribault Public Schools, said distance learning has been “difficult” for most EL families. A disproportionate percentage of the 797 EL learners in Faribault, mainly Somali, Spanish and Southeast Asian immigrants and refugees, didn’t have access at the start of the pandemic, but did receive iPads or hotspots to ensure coverage.
Though Zoom classes have continued, Ouk noted attendance and engagement have dropped with the multiple distractions students experienced during the pandemic. Older siblings have been taking care of younger siblings more often and the virus infected a disproportionate number of English language learners.
Sometimes, when families live in tight spaces it can be difficult to contain the coronavirus and to quarantine, according to public health officials.
“It has become a very difficult task,” Ouk said of distance learning.
Despite those challenges, Ouk said staff and students should be able to now use technology as a learning tool and have the chance to learn more online material.