The theme of the night was clear: The community needs one another now more than ever in the unprecedented and challenging world of 2020.
Steele County community leaders gathered at the Oakview Event Center on Thursday night to celebrate those who have best modeled and represented the vision of the United Way of Steele County through the Live United awards ceremony. The group wore masks and remained socially distanced in the open air venue, and speakers spoke behind plexiglass stands on loan from Wenger Corporation, the 2020 corporate campaign leader.
“These amazing individuals are a testament to the work we do in the community,” said UWSC President Annette Duncan as she announced the community volunteer awards for 2020. “This year we were so thankful to be able to have an amazing group of educators who helped to ensure that every child in this county was able to get the education that they deserve - and it wasn’t easy.”
The Community Volunteer Live United award recipients were Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch, Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau and NRHEG Elementary Principal Doug Anderson.
“This is the hardest work we’ve ever had to do,” Elstad said as he accepted his award. He noted the obstacles the COVID-19 pandemic has created for area educators after schools were pushed to distance-learning in the spring and have reopened with mostly hybrid models this fall. “But when we have supportive communities like Owatonna, NRHEG, Medford, and Blooming Prairie that continue to step up and support our kids and put kids first - we all win.”
The Small Business Live United award recipient for 2020 was the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, recognizing the tireless efforts the organization put toward supporting small businesses within the community throughout the pandemic. Chamber President Brad Meier said while it is an honor to be recognized by UWSC, nothing they accomplished could have been possible without the collaboration of local government, school districts and other business leaders.
“It is our businesses who take risks every day and continue to press forward,” Meier said. “If this year has taught us anything, it’s that we really do need each other. We couldn’t do it - any of us - alone.”
A new award was presented this year, titled the Live United Innovation Leadership. The inaugural award was presented to Shields of Steele, a grassroots effort led by Mike Beckman with Federated Insurance that brought together leaders from throughout the community to provide a wide variety of personal protective equipment to small businesses and organizations in need.
“We have put together 50 PPE kits and we have refilled them,” Beckman said on behalf of the 117 individuals who comprise Shields of Steele. “And we will keep refilling them until this is over.”
As the corporate campaign continues forward, Duncan said they are on track to meet their goal of raising $800,000 to assist 27 different agencies supported by UWSC. Dave Albrecht, president of the Owatonna Hospital and chair of the UWSC board, challenged the community to not only surpass it, but to make it a joyous event.
“Our community needs that and three-fold,” Albrecht said. “If we live united, we will get through this - there will be another day. There will be a new normal, and while it’s not normal today, we will get there. It’s exciting to anticipate what comes next.”