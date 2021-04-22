After five years and hundreds of successful adoptions, Faribault’s animal shelter will soon be no more.
Earlier this week, Rescue 55021 announced on Facebook that it is winding down operations, with a final operating day set for July 31. In advance of that date, the shelter has stopped accepting new pets so it can focus on adopting out its remaining dogs and cats. Executive Director Theresa Vold says that a garage sale will be held sometime next month to sell off the shelter’s remaining possessions, such as dog collars, leashes and pet toys.
For Vold and Rescue 55021’s Board of Directors, the decision was an agonizing one. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, demand for shelter pets has been so great that Rescue 55021 and other local shelters have had a hard time keeping up.
In its farewell post, Rescue 55021 took care to emphasize that the reasons for the closure are not financial, even though Vold has said the shelter might have been forced to close last year without financial assistance from the city of Faribault.
Despite the significant costs of preparing every animal for adoption, Vold says the organization has managed to pay its bills on time. She emphasized that such success was certainly not a given, and gave credit for it to Rescue 55021’s determined group of volunteers. The nonprofit shelter has grown over the last several years, hosting events like the free Easter Egg Handout.
Due to her total devotion to the shelter’s success, Vold spent countless hours away from family. Now, she’s reached a time in her life where those long hours have become difficult to maintain and make less sense.
Vold struggled immensely with the decision and hoped that a member of Rescue 55021’s Board of Directors could step up to take the position. Even though that didn’t happen,, she’s still immensely proud of the work its has done.
“This isn’t a failure by any means,” she said. “We’ve operated with honesty and integrity. Now, we’re hoping somebody will step up behind us because one is desperately needed.”
Vold said that the nonprofit has a significant amount of money, which it plans to leave to other animal-focused local organizations such as Prairie’s Edge Humane Society in Northfield. Founded in 1985, Prairie’s Edge is a nonprofit, though one that receives county funding.
Vold also encouraged Rescue 55021’s volunteers and donors to consider supporting Prairie’s Edge. Prairie’s Edge Executive Director Kathy Jasnoch is grateful to receive that support but said that families looking to adopt will need to be aware that the process may take some time due to high demand.
“The great thing is that we’re finding people who want to adopt,” she said. “But it’s going to be tougher, and people are going to have to be patient.”