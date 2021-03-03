One of the most exciting days in a new parent’s life is the day they get to load up their bundle of love and finally bring them home from the hospital.
A daunting obstacle, however, is how to safely do that.
Learning the proper use and installation of a car seat is one of the most vital pieces of safety when it comes to transporting children from newborn to 4-years-old. For new parents or anyone whose child has outgrown their current seat, that task can be unnerving and leave guardians wondering where they can go for help.
Car seat safety technicians are available in both Steele and Rice counties, though they aren’t being utilized as much as they would like to see.
“I have put out quite a few notices out there that I’m available for one-on-one visits to answer questions about car seats or want to go through a car seat inspection,” said Investigator Kari Woltman with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, who serves as the office’s child safety seat technician. “No one has been calling to look into this option, but I think it’s because a lot of these families just don’t know what resources are out there or where to turn. You get that initial check from the hospital staff before you leave, but as the child gets older and is ready to move on to the next car seat they don’t know where to go."
There isn't a lot of education that's readily available after the initial newborn stage, she said. The education is out there, but families don't know where to find it.
While Woltman is available to help at the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna and there are a couple child safety seat technicians at Steele County Public Health, that’s where the help ends. In Rice County, there are only two licensed child safety seat technicians to cover the entire area, both located at Rice County Public Health.
Neither county is currently able to provide car seat clinics either, a problem that Rice County Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator Kathy Cooper said is particularly heart-wrenching.
“We used to have a car seat clinic at the Northfield Hospital a few years ago, but they didn’t have anyone on staff that had the training anymore and they had to close it down,” Cooper said. “Years ago we also had people at the police departments who were trained technicians and right now I know the Faribault Fire Department is looking into how they can train a firefighter, but currently Rice County Public Health is the only place to have a car seat inspection.”
Cooper added there is also one licensed technician at Faribault Early Childhood Family Education.
During a car seat inspection, Woltman said the technicians will show step-by-step how to properly install a car seat, uninstall it and then have the family install it in front of them to ensure it is done correctly. The technician will then check over the seat to confirm that it is secure and ready for the road.
“It’s really a good education session for the families,” Woltman said. “I can go through everything with them to make sure they understand it all from the height and weight requirements to rear versus front facing, even what to do with a car seat after you’ve been in an accident.”
Woltman said car seat clinics were held at the Owatonna Hospital in the past, but that resources have since dwindled and they have been unable to hold one for a number of years. She said at this time, she is only aware of clinics in Rochester and Eagle Lake that are attempting to start up again on a regular schedule after briefly pausing for COVID-19.
“There have been some conversation about getting them started in Steele County again, but for now what we have is me and whoever is still licensed at Public Health,” Woltman said.
Cooper said not having enough technicians and clinics in the area is concerning due to the fact that vehicles carry the “most precious cargo” anyone could have.
“Having an appropriate car seat is the most important thing,” Cooper said. “If a child isn’t properly belted and the seat isn’t properly secured in the car there is going to be injuries in the case of an accident, it’s as simple as that. We want to protect our children and we know this works.”
Over the years, Cooper said it is reassuring that there have been massive efforts throughout Minnesota in car seat safety. She said for a number of years the state recorded zero crash fatalities in the age group of 0-4, crediting car seat clinics and an aggressive child passenger safety state law in 1982, requiring all children under the age of four to be properly restrained in a federally approved child car seat. In 2009 another state law was passed that required children ages 4-7 to be in a booster seat.
While those numbers haven't remained at zero, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that 87% of children ages 0-7 who were involved in motor vehicle crashes and were properly restrained in the past five years sustained minimal or no injuries.
“It shows in the statistics that all the educations, the clinics and the strong law are working,” Cooper said. “We need to keep that up.”