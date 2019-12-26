OWATONNA — After an almost two-year journey, the City of Owatonna, working in collaboration with the MainStreet Owatonna program, officially has a plan in place to work toward a more beautiful and lively downtown area.
“Revitalizing the downtown has long been on our strategic plan,” said City Administrator Kris Busse during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, explaining that the City contracted WSB & Associates, Inc. to develop a master streetscape plan. “They used a holistic approach, looking at everything to help us develop a plan that can be implemented over the long term. We wanted it to be cohesive, to be functional, and to be able to implement it in phases over time.”
After presenting the preliminary plan to the city council in May, Busse said that the City took comments and concerns into consideration as they finalized the plan that was ultimately brought forth last week. Some of the considerations included in the last six months included more information on lighting options, furniture options, and block placement.
The city council unanimously approved the streetscape plan, which will now serve as a guide during different projects, updates, and developments in the years to come.
The “core” study area that the plan focuses on for the conceptual master planning of downtown Owatonna is bordered by the Straight River, Rose Street, Elm Avenue, and Main Street. The final output is comprised of two parts: one, an overall indicative master plan for the downtown area and two, a manual for the individual items of streetscape elements including indicative location and installation guides.
The intent of the streetscape plan is it will be used as a master plan set of guidelines during future projects and updates to the downtown area by providing a cohesive direction for the look for the precinct wide public realm.
The plan lays out just that as well as value for money design solutions that can be rolled out over time by private landowners, developers, of the City; location based ideas that are relevant and thoughtful; a design framework to be rolled out throughout the downtown area to reinforce the character of place through the considered selection of streetscape elements, materials, and finishes; and understating of the needs of the immediate businesses, local, and broader community within the context and parameters laid out by City staff.
Priorities for the plan include infrastructure, pedestrian experience, updating and upgrading streetscape amenities such as lights and furniture, safety, curb bump-outs at keep intersections for pedestrian safety and accessibility, and to provide safe passage from parking lots to storefronts by hanging lights across alleys in key locations.
“We do have some funds that are included in the 2020 budget due to the extra [Local Government Aid] that have been identified for partial implementation” Busse said of the budget impact the plan will have. “We will continue to look for other future funding opportunities and grants in future budgets.”
Council member Doug Voss stated that if citizens were to look at the streetscape plan and see the prices attached that it could be jarring, but Busse noted that there is zero intention of implementing the plan in one big push but instead over many years.
“My understanding is that we need to have this plan in order to qualify for grants and other potential funds,” said council member and board chair Greg Schultz.
“As development occurs downtown, this is something we can share with developers and say, ‘Here is our downtown look and we want to be consistent with that,’” Busse added.
The streetscape plan is available for the public to view online at ci.owatonna.mn.us.