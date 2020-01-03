BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Although this year’s “Give Kids a Smile” weekend is still a month out, Main Street Dental has already begun getting calls from families wanting to book an hour of free care for their children.
“We actually took a couple of calls already on Thursday,” said Lisa Meyer, office manager for all five locations. She urged interested residents to call as soon as possible. “We fill up quickly.”
This year, Main Street will be putting on the event, which provides a free visit for children in need under 18, at its Blooming Prairie and New Richland locations. All dentists and staff from throughout the system will be on hand to help.
Main Street will also host its “Give Kids a Smile” event one week before the official statewide initiative — on Saturday, Feb. 1, instead of the following weekend.
According to Carmelo Cinqueonce, executive director of the Minnesota Dental Association, most participating clinics will be offering free care for children on Feb. 7 and 8. Although the “Give Kids a Smile” initiative was launched by the American Dental Association in 2003, Cinqueonce explained that each state now participates fairly independently. Last year, nearly 100 clinics helped out across Minnesota.
“We recruit and ask practices throughout the state to register with the Minnesota Dental Association,” he said. “We coordinate that and provide them with the specifics of the program. Then we publish their participation on our website.”
As more practices register, Cinqueonce said the association tries to keep the list up-to-date. While he said he likes to have most names in by the end of the year, the organization is still accepting registrants as they trickle in.
According to Cinqueonce, the initiative has been happening for over 15 years at the state level, although he noted he’s seen a decline in the number of participating clinics and families in recent history.
“It’s hard to say whether or not there is a decline in the need,” he explained, noting that it would be a positive thing if that were the case. “Nationally, they’re seeing or experiencing a decline in demand.”
Hour of care, ‘no questions asked’
During “Give Kids a Smile,” Cinqueonce said that participating clinics observe a “no questions asked” policy with regards to insurance. For Main Street’s part, Meyer said they don’t require any kind of photo identification or insurance card.
“Basically, we just need names and birth dates of the children and then we will send out paperwork, or they can fill it out when they come in,” she explained. “We don’t submit any insurance. We don’t look into their finances or anything like that. We trust that they need the free dental work.”
Although Meyer says it can be helpful to have participants’ social security numbers, it’s not an issue if clients are unwilling or unable to provide them.
She added that each branch typically schedules one hour per child, and that dentists and hygienists will try to get as much work done as possible during that time — even procedures that go beyond a cleaning. One common preventative measure Meyer said staff members try to get done is sealing — filling in any deep grooves on molars that may be prone to cavities.
Statewide, Cinqueonce said available treatments vary by clinic, but he emphasized that “Give Kids a Smile” can be an educational opportunity, as well. He recalled anecdotally hearing about patients coming in who had never used a toothbrush before, or who were unfamiliar with proper home hygiene habits.
Insured, but unable to access
According to data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, even many insured families are unable or choose not to take advantage of their dental benefits. The agency’s website says that residents enrolled in state health insurance programs experience greater difficulty accessing services and a higher rate of dental disease.
One statistic shows that over 60% of children who were enrolled in Medicaid did not see a dentist in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, according to department data, roughly 30,000 people with Medicaid traveled over 70 miles to see a dentist who was in-network.
In Blooming Prairie, Main Street used to operate the Managed Care Dental Clinic, which was one of just a few dental offices in southeastern Minnesota that accepted patients on state assistance, according to a 2011 report from the “Post Bulletin.” The article said the outpost closed after cuts to state reimbursements left it operating at a significant loss.
Local participation
Currently in Main Street’s coverage area, Meyer said she can tell there’s still a large need because the company’s “Give Kids a Smile” day fills up each year.
“[It shows] just by how quickly we fill our schedules. Usually, there’s a waiting list,” she explained.
The clinic’s Blooming Prairie and New Richland locations will be open and providing free care from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Meyer recommends making an appointment sooner rather than later. Those interested in participating can call either branch at 507-583-2141 or 507-463-0502, respectively, and mention “Give Kids a Smile” day when booking the visit.
To check on other registered clinics, families can visit www.mndental.org/events/give-kids-a-smile, or call 211, a phone line operated by United Way, to hear about nearby options.
Cinqueonce also noted that many dental practices that don’t register for “Give Kids a Smile” host other similar initiatives throughout the year. To find out for sure if a nearby clinic is participating in next month’s program or offers free care at another time, residents should call that dental office directly.