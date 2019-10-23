OWATONNA — The Minnesota musical showdown of the century is billed for Friday night at The Music Space of Owatonna. Guests will be able to witness a match-up between two homegrown musicians with distinctive voices, wildly different styles and one major commonality: they’re both named Matt.
Former Trip Shakespeare front man Matt Wilson has brought his four-piece orchestra to square off against locally-renown artist Matt Arthur, a singer out of Ellendale known for folk and gospel music. While the two have never collaborated in the past, they share a lot more than a name: both were born and raised in Minnesota, both have had a decades-long musical career, and both create work with an immediately-recognizable, distinctive sound.
For Wilson, this is now an atmospheric quartet of banjo, harp, electric bass and vocals. As the group’s singer, Wilson compares his orchestra to a “gravel road through a grassy clearing.”
Arthur also has a bit of gravel to him, in a voice that is often compared to Johnny Cash. “The Lion of Ellendale,” as he’s billed on the program, grew up in Southern Minnesota listening to country classics like Cash and Tennessee Ernie Ford.
Arthur’s last album, which came out in 2018, was a solo collection of gospel music entitled “On The Edge, At The Bottom.” Although he’s not quite sure what direction he’ll continue in, Arthur says he’s hoping to put out another album next year.
For Friday night’s show, he says he’ll do a mix of more recent gospel music and his past work. Don and Doug Bratland will be providing back up, and the group is sure to do a few songs off of their 2013 album, “Heavy On My Mind,” with work that ranges from vintage-sounding country to pared-down folk.
Like Arthur, Wilson is also working on new material. He plans to release an album with his orchestra next spring, with a working title of “Petty Thief.” Additionally, both Matts have explored a range of styles throughout their careers.
“When I started out, my goal was to try to have a hit record and somehow make my living as a recording artist,” Wilson recalls. “Now, there’s no such thing as record sales anymore. For me, it’s much more about creating a cool live band … We’re freed in a way to try to make something beautiful that satisfies our own souls.”
The orchestra, which started roughly a year ago, has been a bit of experiment for Wilson and his bandmates. For example, with no drum set in the quartet, they’ve had to find nontraditional ways to build their beats. Wilson says the more shows they play together, the better they get.
“We’re still a baby,” he notes. “And the kind of music that we play is different. I feel like we’re originating a unique sound and we’re developing it as we go. The more we play, the more we find out what works.”
In addition to performing their own compositions, the group will also be doing covers of what Wilson calls “the greatest songs ever,” possibly including some Joni Mitchell and an Italian love song by Umberto Bindi that he says people “can’t help surrendering to.”
Wilson noted that playing in Owatonna is a nice change; everyone can go back to sleep in their own beds in the Cities, while also getting to know a new crowd. “We don’t want to burn out our Minneapolis fans by playing too often, but we want to play a lot,” he explains.
Being able to play locally is also a treat for Arthur, who says he doesn’t get to do it too often.
“Really, we need more original music down here,” he notes. “[We need to] make more people aware of more original music and get people out to see different music. The more you promote, the more people hear it, the more people get curious and the more they come out.”
Arthur will kick off the show this Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., with Matt Wilson and His Orchestra following up at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and can be purchased in advance or at the door – although due to the small size of the venue, getting tickets ahead of time online or in person is recommended for those wishing to attend. The Music Space is located downtown at 216 Cedar Ave. N. and can be reached through its Facebook page or by phone at 507-390-4079.