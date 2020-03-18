Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) and Rep. John Petersburg (R-Waseca) shared a brief legislative update at the regular Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night. Council members Kevin Raney and Dave Burbank joined the meeting via video conferencing software as a test run for a potential option moving forward as the City explores how to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and limited gatherings. (Annie Granlund/People’s Press)