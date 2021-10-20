With autumn leaves lining streets and windbreakers emerging from the backs of dusty closets, another annual ritual is coming to the city of Owatonna: the deer hunt.
From Oct. 24 until Dec. 19, 36 chosen archers will have the opportunity to help cull the herd of deer within city limits. Given the destruction wrought each year by deer in Owatonna — from wrecking gardens to causing car accidents — the annual event has been a win-win for a city frustrated by the mischief made by deer and full of hunters eager to enjoy their hobby.
According to Mary Jo Knudson, recreation specialist at Owatonna Parks and Recreation, 36 archers are being chosen this year from an applicant pool of 43. Interested hunters are chosen based on their past participation success in the event, as well as their performance at a proficiency test undergone by all prospective hunters. Among the 36 chosen hunters, those with higher scores are given a priority in the choice of which park they are assigned to hunt within.
Areas more highly populated with deer are often the more desirable locations for hunters, Knudson said, including Hammond Park, Mineral Springs Park, North Straight River Parkway and the brand-new park, Nass Woods. Some hunters also prefer to be assigned to locations closer to home.
“Every hunter has a chance at success in any of the locations,” Knudson added.
Since it started in 2014, the success rate of the city deer hunt has fluctuated every year based on weather, conditions of the parks and other factors. Some years, Knudson said, the hunt has taken as many as 22 deer from the population, and as few as five deer another year. For her, a successful hunting year will involve about 12 deer being removed from the population during that time.
After seven years of the deer hunt going on in Owatonna, though, she added, it's still "hard to say" whether or not the annual event has helped the deer problem in the city.
"I guess I don't have an opinion about that," she said.
Either way, this is looking to be a good year for deer hunters, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). With dry conditions across the state, hunter access is better than usual due to lower water levels in wetlands and floodplains. The DNR notes dry conditions also increase the risk of fire, so deer hunters are advised to tread carefully.
Deer populations are also strong throughout southern Minnesota, with habitat in good condition across the region. Plus, with harvest season underway, greater numbers of deer will have to take cover using habitat other than standing corn, which bodes well for hunters.
During hunting season, Knudson said, there are concerns every year over public safety in Owatonna. To address this, signs will be posted at every city park used for deer hunting letting residents know that hunters are there. She also noted that hunters are constrained by certain rules that control how far up a trail they can hunt, how far from home they need to be and so on.
Knudson encouraged concerned residents to also check out the maps that will be posted on the website of the city of Owatonna that point out which locations are being used for deer hunting. Concerned residents can use this to find a different trail or park to spend time in.