For more than 100 years, the Brosen farm has been expanding.
Peter Brosen, along with his eight siblings, grew up on a 43-acre farm in Steele County's Merton Township that his father, Neils Brorsen, purchased in 1875 after emigrating from Denmark. When he was 27, Peter Brosen purchased 160 acres east of the property where he grew up. A few years later, in 1916, he bought 320 acres west of his father’s property. This would become his homestead.
By 1927, Brosen’s first wife Georgia, and two of their three children had died, leaving only him and his 13-year-old daughter Irene. In 1927, Peter married his second wife, Mildred Oxley. They had had three children together, Charlotte, Eleanor and Sidney.
He continued to purchase land, until the farm, this year named a Minnesota Century Farm, totaled 920 acres. Four cattle barns were built. Corn, soybeans, hay and oats were the major crops grown on the farm until 1996. The Brosens farmed beef cattle as well until 1991.
The farm was twice featured in "The Hormel Farmer" magazine, first in 1942 and then again in 1959. According to the family, there is no denying what a hard worker Peter Brosen was and that he was incredibly proud of the dedication and work he put into making his large farm a success.
All three of Peter and Mildred Brosen's children worked the farm and he eventually divided his land and equipment for his children. Eleanor married Kenneth Stevens and the two moved to the 160-acre homestead which had a house and some small barns. They had three children together: Mary, Mark and John.
The Stevenses
The farm is designed in such a way that gives the notion of careful planning. Not all of the buildings were constructed at the same time, but as they were built each fit into their place like a puzzle.
Two cattle barns were for the farm's 300 head of cattle. Silos, grain bins and a machine shed were also constructed to store its equipment. They constructed a two-story Sears house kit in 1965 and added an attached two-car garage in 1969.
In an autobiography, Eleanor said, “I worked on the farm, hauled manure, ran the plow, dragged and disked corn ground, built fences for cattle, and baled hay and straw.”
“Ken and Eleanor worked side-by-side, and were truly partners running the farm,” their daughter, Mary Neumann said. “They had his and hers cultivators and plows. They kept the farm looking nice and neat and kept their equipment well maintained. The farm as a family affair with everyone helping with work.”
Neumann recalls growing up on the farm saying; “We worked hard and we played hard.” She described playing with cousins and neighbors, though the closest neighbor lived a mile away. They would gather for games of softball, football, basketball and more. They also rode snowmobiles during the winter months and built tree houses and forts in the barns during the summer.
When the calves were out in the pasture during the summer, they had a makeshift tennis court on the concrete area behind the barn.
The Stevenses hired a live-in farm hand to assist with the farm work. This allowed Eleanor to take a step back from farming and focus on raising her children.
Eleanor, who died in July, was a gardener as well. She had a large vegetable garden with green beans, yellow beans, carrots, peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, sweet corn and more. Neumann describes the corn her mother grew as the best she’d ever tasted. Eleanor also had apples, strawberries and raspberries which she used to can and use to make jam and jelly.
The Brosens had 300 head of cattle until 1991. They also grew corn, soybeans, oats and hay until 1996. Their nephew, Bob Heers then began renting the land to grow crops. Ken Stevens and Heers worked the fields together for many years.
Eleanor and Ken purchased a townhome and moved off the farm in 2013. Their great-nephew Nate Heers purchased the home site which includes more than 5 acres of land.