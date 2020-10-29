Thousands of dollars in grant money has been used by the Owatonna School District to make sure students from pre-kindergarten to third grade are on the right path, and that early learners are ready to start school.
Michelle Krell, the district’s director of Teaching and Learning says she got a call about a year ago from the Minnesota Department of Education offering the district a $20,000 grant to expand the district’s offerings for young learners
“We were eager to accept that grant and then the planning process started,” Krell said during Monday’s School Board meeting. Krell said that’s when Early Childhood Program Coordinator Heidi Perkins and Teaching and Learning Coordinator Ann Mikkalson, who joined her at the meeting, took over and started figuring out how to use the grant money.
“There were about 12 districts in the state that were contacted, so it wasn’t that we applied, we were identified as a district that had some momentum in that in the early learning to kindergarten bridge, so that kind of speaks to the work that’s been going on over the last couple of years as well,” Mikkalson said.
They had two or three months to put together plans for the grant, according to Mikkalson. To begin the planning, some goals were set up, including leadership, organizational and competency goals.
They began by establishing a kindergarten readiness team composed of kindergarten teachers representing each of Owatonna’s elementary schools. An advisory team of community partners that included local childcare centers and elementary school principals was also created.
“What we all came together to do was really look at what is it like to come from preschool into kindergarten, what does it look like from your view, what does it look like from our view and how do we as teachers align, but also how do we help family with that transition and kids as they transition to be kindergartner,” Mikkalson said.
Mikkalson says COVID-19 has put a pause on the team’s organizational goals. Its goal had been to streamline outreach and try to get kids and their families into the schools earlier in the year, such as during the spring or summer. Doing so would allow kindergarteners to explore the buildings and classrooms where they would eventually learn.
Finally their competency goal is about equipping educators throughout the community and outside of the district with professional development and learning opportunities on how to support children socially, emotionally and academically.
In early December 2019 the Early Learning Network, kindergarten school teachers and community-based educators, got together to develop a “Profile of a Kindergartener.” The network includes some of the bigger area preschools, private preschools and even some of the home day care centers. The profile of a kindergartener explains what Owatonna educators hope students will be prepared for as they enter kindergarten.
“We took different pieces that are a part of the Minnesota ECIPs, our standards for preschool, and we kind of compared those with kindergarten and then we also just looked at what are things kids need to feel successful,” Mikkalson said.
Using the profile of a kindergartner, the team was able to align its work under five important areas including engagement, relationships, emotional development, communication and academic development. The profile was then shared with families and teachers. The profile can be viewed by visiting bit.ly/2HJppgX.
Alongside the profile, the team developed a kinderkits as a tool which would help the youngsters prepare for kindergarten. Around 400 kits were made using a cinch bag filled with crayons, a pair of scissors, flashcards, play dough, books, rhyming puzzles and a Go Fish math game. These are all tools educators want kids to have experience with before coming to kindergarten. These bags were handed out at the open house registration day back in March and available to those who registered later.
“It was the best thing ever, not only the bag coming home, I mean it didn’t even make it to the car, before she was pulling stuff out of it, so it was a very good way for her to get excited about school,” School Board members and kindergarten parent Christina Ingvaldson said.
Six followup letters were sent to families over the summer, with ideas and activities they could do using the kinderkits and supplies. In each letter there were a math, literacy activity and journaling topic.
Perkins says they have received positive feedback from parents about the kits after sending out a survey asking if students enjoyed them, whether they were able to complete the majority of the activities and if the parents would recommend kinderkits. Mikkalson hopes to continue the program next year.