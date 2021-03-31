A new Owatonna school will be available to students this fall, but this one won’t be in a traditional setting.
The Minnesota Department of Education recently approved Owatonna Public Schools as an online school provider, according to Michelle Krell, director of teaching and learning. School officials said they’re excited about the new opportunity, which aims to give area students and families more options for education. The online school will be considered a separate school within the district, its exact name yet to be determined.
“We now can offer a comprehensive education program K-12 for students, not only in Owatonna Public Schools, but any student within the state of Minnesota,” Krell told the Owatonna School Board Monday.
Krell and her team are continuing to develop the program and with a starting framework, the team is hammering out the details to tailor the program to the district. They are also determining a way to communicate the online program to prospective families and students.
Elementary students in the program will have many opportunities to connect with public school teachers through virtual morning meetings and learning blocks, Krell explained. The district wants to make sure that prospective families know there will still be support for families via the “learning coach model.” Krell is developing training for families on how to help guide their children in their learning.
Sixth- through eighth-grade students in the online program will be able to work at their own pace, but will still be managed by a classroom teacher. High school students in the online program will be learning more independently, self paced and flexible.
“I think this is a great opportunity for families that maybe have chosen homeschooling within our community, within our state,” Krell said. “If they enroll with us, they have the luxury of still continuing to be home … but we provide the device for them free of charge. We provide the curriculum and resources, free of charge, along with all the supports necessary for them to continue to stay on target.”
Krell also highlighted that the new online program would ensure students are still provided with standardized tests, a requirement for homeschool families, she said.
Families outside of the district are welcome to open enroll in the program, but they will have their own registration process that is currently being developed. These students will have to open enroll into OPS. While the elementary level registration forms for in-district students are ready to go, Krell and team are still working on registration forms for sixth- through 12th-grade students.
Krell hopes to have all of the forms together and the webpage live on the district website within the next week or two. In the meantime, families with questions can call the office and ask for Krell.
OPS has applied for both a full time sixth- through 12th-grade comprehensive program as well as a sixth- through 12th-grade supplemental program.
District students enrolled in the online program will still be able to participate in extracurricular activities and sports. Online students may also decide to come into the school building for group-oriented classes such as band, choir and orchestra as part of the supplemental program. The district is exploring online club opportunities to offer students as well, like chess.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said the district is exploring potential opportunities for students outside of the OPS district through a shared time agreement. For example, a Medford student may continue going to Medford schools and extracurriculars, but decide they want to enroll in an online class or two through the Owatonna program.
“Obviously we have to come up with some agreements with the local districts that we will be serving. Or there’s the option that Michelle alluded to which is full time open enrollment,” Elstad said.
School officials expect to make adjustments to the program as families and students express interest in enrolling and as officials learn from their experience. They hope that this option will convince families who left for online academies during the pandemic to return to the district.
“Right now, we’re going through the registration process. I often say that it’s the reverse Field of Dreams sort of mentality. They have to come and then you build it. So when it comes to staffing within this we’re looking at about how many students might want to partake because then that’s going to dictate how many staff we would assign,” Elstad said.