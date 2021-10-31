A Claremont man will spend more than 13 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in Waseca County.
Roy Hartwick Dehoff, 38, was sentenced in September to 160 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in June to first-degree criminal sexual conduct where the victim was under the age of 13. Per the plea agreement, 12 additional felony charged — 11 of which included criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of prostitution for allegedly offering to hire an individual under the age of 13 to engage in sexual contact — were dismissed.
Dehoff was first charged in April.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a sexual assault case involving three minors, all under the age of 16, in March. Interviews with the victims revealed that the sexual assaults began in 2018 and would occur in the victims’ home and Dehoff’s vehicle.
The victims said Dehoff would either offer them money if he could touch them sexually, give them money after assaulting them or buy them candy and drinks and tell them no one could know about the assaults. The victims also said Dehoff was violent toward them.
Less than two weeks after Dehoff was charged in Waseca County District Court, the Waseca County Attorney’s Office was notified by the Rochester Police Department that Dehoff was suspected of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for incidents that occured in 2016 and 2017.
Dehoff is serving his time at the state prison in St. Cloud. He is eligible for conditional release after 10 years.
His sentence was handed down by Judge Carol Hanks.