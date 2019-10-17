HOPE — Commuters on Interstate 35 may have noticed a cloud of black smoke rising from the eastern side of the freeway Wednesday evening, the result of a car catching fire at the Straight River Rest Area outside of Hope.
Owatonna firefighters were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and eventually put out the blaze, but weren’t able to get there in time to stop extensive damage to the vehicle.
The car’s owners were on their way to the Twin Cities from Lincoln, Nebraska, to visit family.
“The interesting point is that we were driving up to Minneapolis to look for a new car for my daughter,” said Robert Stover, who was traveling with his wife, Susan.
When the couple began to experience a loss of power near the Minnesota-Iowa border, they pulled into a rest area and called their mechanic back home. Ultimately, they decided to try and take it slow up to the Twin Cities. When they noticed a strange odor and smoke outside of Hope, the pair pulled over once more.
“At this [rest area], it was starting to smoke significantly, which we thought was a coolant leak,” explained Stover. “The fellow who is the custodian got his flashlight and looked underneath there and said ‘Well, you’ve got some ‘crispies’ … it looks like something is overheating.’”
The couple had already pulled most of their belongings out of the car when Stover noticed sparks. He said at that point, he immediately called the fire department. Shortly thereafter, the entire vehicle was up in flames.
“The reason for the extensive damage on the car was that the response time to the closest fire department was such a distance,” said Owatonna Fire Commander Todd Ulrich.
The Straight River Rest Area is about a 15-minute drive south of downtown Owatonna, where the city's one and only fire station is located.
“It had time to continue to burn and grow," Ulrich said.
As to the cause of the fire, Ulrich said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what set it off.
“Something in the engine area overheated,” he explained. “We were unable to determine exactly what overheated and caused it, but the engine compartment started up first.”
On average, Ulrich said his department responds to a half dozen vehicle fires each year, most of them beginning in the engine compartment.
“Wires may become worn down from rubbing on something. They can lose their insulation and short out and cause a fire. The gas lines could get a hole rubbed into them, causing the gas to leak out. Then the hot engine makes it ignite,” Ulrich said. “An older vehicle is probably more apt to have issues.”
Still, Stover said no warning lights had gone on and what exactly happened remains a mystery.
For other drivers, Ulrich advised to always bring a car into the shop after noticing a strange odor. He also said having a fire extinguisher handy may prevent a total loss of the vehicle, but other than that there’s not much anyone can do besides looking for signs and keeping themselves safe.
“There’s really nothing much a person can do to prevent a vehicle fire,” he said. “Either [cars] are a maintenance nightmare or they operate. Just keep it in good service.”
For the Stovers’ part, the couple had dinner in town before getting a ride up to the Cities and reuniting with their daughter.