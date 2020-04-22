With multiple construction projects up for discussion, the Medford Public School Board elected Monday night to move ahead with two of three facility updates on the table — signing off on a remodel of the High School entrance, as well as a resurfacing and reconfiguring the shared building’s parking lot.
Currently, visitors enter the facility's secondary wing and walk through the school to get to the office after being buzzed in — with open access to hallways and the cafeteria. After renovations, they will have to pass directly through the office before gaining any access to the facility, giving school staff more control over who can enter the building. The entrance itself will be expanded outward, with the office moved in to fill the space as a vestibule.
A similar reconfiguration of the elementary school entrance was the third project up for approval, but board members held off amid fears of pandemic-related economic uncertainty and an unwillingness to spend the additional money.
Superintendent Mark Ristau noted that the high school project has the added benefit of allowing the school to add classroom space where the current office sits — a bonus that wasn’t a possibility with the proposed elementary renovation.
“The elementary is obviously something that we do plan to address — there’s a need to increase that space and we will do that when we know what the future holds financially,” said Ristau, adding that the district is fortunate to be able to do the two renovations without having to go to voters for a bond referendum.
Financing for the two projects will come from the district’s general fund balance. With bidding complete for the high school entrance and the parking lot reconfiguration, the total cost is projected at just over $1.84 million. Of that, roughly $250,000 will go toward work on the parking lot. In addition to resurfacing, this project will consist of adding to the lot along the western side, creating a separate bus corral and using the space where buses currently park for additional car stalls.
“We have observed and communicated with bus drivers and the community, and it’s been recognized that we need to improve that flow of pick-up and drop-off,” said Ristau.
After paying for the new entrance and parking lot renovation, the district’s reserves will have dropped to about 15% over the current year's expenditures. That's below the district's target of 25%, an amount that allows it to have a significant emergency fund.
While Ristau added that a one-time instance of dipping further into reserves shouldn't be frowned upon, there may be consequences if the district continues to do that year after year — another rationale a few board members used in favor of doing multiple projects simultaneously.
Anderson added that a 15% fund balance is also a common threshold for creditors when setting bond ratings, which is similar to a credit rating for individuals — a lower percentage at the time having the potential to knock a district’s rating down if they were going out to sell bonds. At this time, Anderson said the district doesn’t have plans to bond in the near future, and that the only figure that should matter is what's in reserve at the time of bonding.
If funds had also been approved for the $530,000 elementary project, the fund balance would have likely dipped to just below 10% — a threshold that many, including Ristau, expressed additional discomfort with.
“For as much as I’d like to do all three projects, that’s too low,” he said. “That’s really getting into the rainy day fund.”
While there was unanimous support for moving forward with the high school entryway project, the resolution to couple it with the parking lot passed by a narrow 4-3 vote. Board chair Jackie Berg, along with Whitney Winkels, Betsy Chambers and John Anhorn voted yes.
Vice chair Jon Sutherland, Jennifer Jones and Allison Janke voted no.
Although the district is currently waiting for a final decision on whether or not distance learning will continue through the end of the year, Anderson said the plan is to get the work done over the summer and have both renovations complete by the start of next school year.