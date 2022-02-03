An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot another man in the leg with a BB gun while demanding money.
Jamie Duane Knutson, 43, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of fifth-degree assault, all felonies. He is also facing two gross misdemeanor charges for obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree drug possession. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Jan. 26.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified that night of a weapons complaint. The victim allegedly told police a group of people picked him up from Walmart and eventually brought him to a house on Pearl Street East, where Knutson held a gun to the victim's head and demanded money. The victim reportedly heard what sounded like BB's rattling around, alerting him the gun was a BB gun. According to the report, when the victim said the gun wasn't real, Knutson shot him in the left thigh. The victim said another man allegedly pulled out a knife and said, "I'm ready to bleed for the cause."
The victim was eventually able to call 911 and Knutson left with two other people, according to court documents.
Police interviewed a witness, who said he allegedly saw Knutson pull a gun on the victim and demand "anything that he had that was worth something." When the victim dialed 911, the witness reportedly said Knutson, another man and a woman left the home. According to the report, while talking to police, the woman called the witness and said all of them were on their way to the Twin Cities, but police located the vehicle in the underground parking garage of an apartment complex on Cherry Street.
On Jan. 27, police executed a search warrant and located Knutson in the parking garage of the apartment building, according to court records. While trying to arrest Knutson, he allegedly became combative with the officers, leading one officer needing to be transported to the hospital for pain in his right knee. Once Knutson was handcuffed, police searched his person and allegedly found in his pocket a clear tube with white residue on it that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Court records show Knutson was a previous conviction for second-degree assault in Steele County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10.