Northfield has a poet laureate, Rob Hardy, who recommends an interactive musical experience: The Musical Portraits of Northfield. Landmarks throughout town are posted with QR codes that, when scanned with your smartphone, play songs by Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band. Hardy compares their upbeat sound and kid-friendly lyrics to the band They Might Be Giants.

With their clever lyrics and rhymes, each song tells the story of a different Northfield landmark. Together, they make a techie scavenger hunt for families. Hardy says the song about Bridge Square always gets stuck in his head: “Bridge Square, it’s not a real square. It’s a trapezoid / you should not avoid.”

