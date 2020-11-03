Though it is no longer a surprise when it is announced another annual event is canceled due to COVID-19, the Exchange Clubs of Owatonna have decided not to let the pandemic keep them from serving the community.
In a typical year, the Steele County Exchange Club honors a member of law enforcement with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the Moonlight’s honor a police officer of the year, and the Exchange Club of Owatonna hosts the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, the Book of Golden Deeds, and honors a firefighter of the year.
Though all these events have been canceled, the Owatonna Fire Department decided to still nominate one of their peers for the 2020 honor. Ryan Seykora, a fire equipment operator with the department, has been selected as the firefighter of the year and will be honored at the 2021 Firefighter Banquet.
“All of our firefighters are important,” the Exchange Club wrote in a statement. “Though we only honor one each year, they are all to be honored for the services they provide to our community.”
Seykora has served with the Owatonna Fire Department since 2014, sitting in his current position for the past two years. Those who nominated Seykora said he enjoys promoting the mission of the fire department to the community and helping develop the next generation of great firefighters.
The Steele County Exchange Club, Exchange Club of Owatonna, and Moonlight Exchange Club have joined forces to create the Getting Right with Our World – or GROW – Exchange Campaign. Despite the clubs being unable to fulfill their community service projects in 2020, the clubs have formed this campaign in order to do acts of kindness for the community during this time of need.
“All three clubs have been collecting items for need for Rachel’s Light,” said Exchange Club President Gail Buckingham, adding the first group activity will be a donation to the transitional home for women and children that opened last fall in Steele County. The groups will present the items and donations to a representative from Rachel’s Light on Nov. 19.
Buckingham said the groups will be continuing to look for further ways they can give back to the community during this unprecedented time in place of their main community service projects that were canceled.