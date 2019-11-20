OWATONNA — The Owatonna Police Department has welcomed its youngest — and hairiest — officer to the force, as K-9 Officer Vegas was introduced to the city council this week.
Vegas, alongside his handler Officer Casey Martin, stole the show Tuesday evening as members of the council greeted the German shepherd that is just over a year old. Vegas comes from Slovakia and is part of the original German shepherd heritage, according to Martin.
“He’s very much still a puppy, so work is play for him,” Martin laughed as Vegas paced around his feet in front of the council. “We’ve had him for about four months and we just got back from training about a week and a half ago.”
Martin said Vegas has already been on a couple of traffic stops in the last week and that he will be useful in narcotic detection as well as tracking. He explained that the training with a K-9 unit is never truly complete as they spend some time training every day to help keep the process fresh in the dog’s brain.
“It’s just something you have to do, it’s an ongoing process,” Martin said. “It takes a long time to expose them to all the different situations and scenarios.”
It has been roughly two years since the OPD has had a K-9 unit on staff. Martin said that during that time they have had to frequently request a K-9 from Rice County or the City of Faribault. Once Vegas is about 20 months old he will be fitted with a Kevlar vest that he will wear for specific calls. Because the vests are both heavy and hot, Martin said it isn’t ideal to have the dogs wear them all the time.
“This is a pretty coveted position and it’s something I’ve wanted to do as long as I can remember,” Martin said.
Vegas stays with Martin full time, both at work and at home. As the duo left the council chambers, Martin patted Vegas on the side and gave his new partner a congratulatory “Good job, buddy.”
According to Chief Keith Hiller, the police department was able to fund the acquisition of Vegas and his training through various forfeitures. Hiller told the council that he believes Vegas will be worth the investment, specifically in his use for detecting narcotics.
Also during the city council meeting, the public hearing regarding the body-worn camera program for the OPD was held. Capt. Jeff Mundale presented to the city council during a study session earlier this month about the department’s research that began in February for implementing a body-worn camera program and accompanying policies.
“The primary purpose of using body-worn cameras is to capture evidence arising from police-citizen encounters,” Mundale explained. “The use of [the cameras] is intended to enhance the mission of the department by accurately capturing contacts between members of the department and the public.”
Though no one from the public spoke during the public hearing, council members thanked Mundale and the rest of the police department for the diligent work researching what the best fit would be for Owatonna. The council unanimously voted to implement the body-worn camera program, to which Mundale stated they will roll out immediately upon their approval.
OPD will be using Visual Labs as their vendor for the program. Visual Labs is a software company that specializes in body camera programs through an app that can be downloaded on a call phone device. The app also comes with the redaction software needed for instances where images or audio need to be removed, as state law determined that the date collected by these cameras are not public.
The body-worm cameras will be cell phones that will attach to the officers’ uniforms.