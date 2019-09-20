IT WASN'T EASY: Owatonna needs 3 huge interceptions to push past slippery, speedy Mayo

ROCHESTER — Mike Tyson once said that everyone has a game plan until they get punched in the mouth.
Well, the top-ranked Owatonna football team took one on the chin early on and proceeded to absorb its share of jabs and body-blows for the better part of the next three quarters, but ultimately stood tall at the end of a gritty, and sometimes ugly, 31-14, victory on over No. 9-ranked Rochester Mayo on Friday night in Big Southeast District action.
Huskies’ long-time head coach, Jeff Williams, said he’s going to take the wait-and-see approach as to whether or not the adversity will be transformed into a positive experience for his team that had out-muscled its first three opponents entering the Week 4 showdown.
“It depends,” he said roughly 10 minutes after the game standing on the turf near the south end zone. “It depends on what the demeanor looks like tonight and into next week. Do we understand now that we are mortal? Teams are going to scheme well against us and if we don’t play well, we can be beat.”
The victory was the first time all season that Owatonna’s starters were forced to play deep into the fourth quarter. And though the final score looks somewhat one-sided, the Huskies needed a trio of clutch interceptions in the fourth quarter to escape Med City with a win.
Keenan Young stepped into a Cade Sheehan pass with 8 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to stunt a Mayo drive with the score 17-14 Huskies. OHS was unable to capitalize on the turnover, and after a fumble deep in the red zone, gave the Spartans a chance to manufacture a game-winning drive with 6:35 shining on the clock.
Payton Beyer, though, had other plans.
Reading Sheehan’s eyes the entire way and shifting into great position on his receiver as the Mayo quarterback rolled to his right, the OHS junior picked off a pass with 6:20 remaining and set up Brayden Truelson’s short touchdown run to make it 24-14 with 5:08 to go.
On the ensuing Spartans’ possession, Beyer intercepted Sheehan once again on almost the exact spot on the field and all-but sealed the victory with 4:41 left.
“We have a (defensive) call named ‘Smash’ where the outside linebacker presses the outside receiver and I read the quarterback and saw that he was going out on the tight end and jumped in front and made the play,” Beyer said.
Beyer — who also had an interception in the first half called back because of a penalty — played a huge part on an Owatonna defense that rebounded from some early adversity to keep the Huskies in the game with a unified and gritty effort against Mayo’s pack of speedy and athletic receivers. Gazing across the line at a Spartans offense that stretched them horizontally with five receivers lined up from sideline to sideline on almost every play, the Huskies held Sheehan to 17 of 42 (40.4%) passing while intercepting three passes and coming up with a pair of huge sacks, one from DeKam and one from Rohman.
“It was hard being disciplined the entire game,” Beyer said. “But that’s what we are taught and coached. That’s everything in the summer with 7 on 7 and we work on that every day in practice.”
With the Spartans blitzing and remaining disciplined in their gaps, the typically vaunted Owatonna rushing attack was held in check the entire night. The Huskies gained just 135 yards on 40 carries and were held to two or fewer yards on 18 touches.
Brayden Truelson was also kept uncomfortable for most of the evening, but hit on a few clutch throws to either move the chains or put the Huskies on the board. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Carson DeKam on fourth down with 8:32 left in the second quarter was a thing of beauty and gave the Huskies a 12-7 advantage.
Owatonna would add to its lead and eventually built a 17-7 halftime advantage after a safety on a botched Mayo snap on a punt and a 32-yard field goal by Sam Henson.
Mayo received the ball to start the second half and marched — or more like flew — 80 yards in 13 plays, drawing within 17-13 when Sheehan found Michael Mankaka for a 3-yard touchdown. Sheehan finished 6-for-7 on the drive and connected for completions of 32 and 28 yards.
The Spartans had their fair share of opportunities to take the lead in the second half, the best of which came when Mankaka dropped what would have been a go-ahead touchdown from 47 yards out early in the fourth quarter.
Both teams struggled mightily in the unseasonably hot on humid conditions and combined for 23 penalties. The sun battered the players in the pregame and the temperature remained in the high-70s even after the sun completely set by the second quarter. Both teams suffered serious injuries to starting players and dealt with cramps as the game progressed.
“The heat definitely played a factor in the game,” Beyer said. “Cramping was a big thing. All of us in the pregame with the sun out, that was really hot too. It played a big factor for both team I’d say, for sure.”
Isaac Gefre got Owatonna on the board with a 7-yard touchdown at the 2:26-mark of the first quarter while Sol Havelka capped the scoring with a 2-yard scamper through a large gap on the right side deep in the fourth quarter.
The victory brings Owatonna’s record to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Red Division at the midway point of the season. Barring any major upsets, the Huskies look to be in prime position to earn the top seed in the Section 1-5A tournament as their only game against a team with a winning record remaining in on Friday, Oct. 4 at home against Mankato West. The Scarlets needed a last-second Hail Mary just t beat New Prague on Friday, 40-35.
“The whole year things have been sugar-coated and we have won all these games, but to really grind out a game and be down, come back and continue to build I think that says a lot,” DeKam said. “I love these boys and I love this team. These guys just work their butts off every week and this week we worked so hard from listing to practice. I am so proud of that we could get this done.”
Matt Williams hailed in a number of pivotal catches and led the Huskies with seven receptions for 51 yards.
Owatonna 31, Rochester Mayo 14
FIRST QUARTER
RM—Asa Cummings 10 pass from Cade Sheehan (kick good), 7:14, 7-0
Drive summary: 5 plays, 20 yards
O—Isaac Gefre 7 run (kick blocked), 2:26, 7-6
Drive summary: 10 plays, 50 yards
SECOND QUARTER
O—Carson DeKam 11 pass from Brayden Truelson (pass fail), 8:32, 12-7
Drive summary: 7 plays, 31 yards
O—Safety, 7:30, 14-7
O—Sam Henson 32 field goal, 4:58, 17-7
Drive summary: 7 plays, 30 yards
THIRD QUARTER
RM—Michael Mankaka 3 pass from Sheehan (kick good), 17-14
Drive summary: 13 plays, 80 yards
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Truelson 1 run (Henson kick), 5:08, 24-14
Drive summary: 3 plays, 7 yards
O—Sol Havelka 2 run (Henson kick), 3:45, 31-14
Drive summary: 4 plays, 15 yards