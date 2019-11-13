LE SUEUR COUNTY — The Covia silica mining plant, the employer of an estimated 60 people in Kasota Township and one of the largest taxpayers in Le Sueur County has shut its doors. Covia, formerly known as Unimin, idled the facility with no plans to reopen it.
“This decision was based partly on shifts in customer demand, but also as part of our ongoing efforts to maintain our position as a low-cost leader in the market,” said Covia Director of Communications Dave Reavis in a statement. “Decisions like this are never easy to make, but Covia is taking steps to ensure it is structured to compete in the markets we serve, and do so in the most cost effective manner possible.”
“We are committed to helping employees through this transition, including via outplacement services. We are well-positioned for future growth, and remain focused on helping our customers succeed.”
For 30 years, Covia has mined silica sand in Kasota and Owatonna. The material is also known as “frac sand” for its use in propping open rock fissures to retrieve oil and natural gas. However, supply of frac sand has been outpacing demand in recent years, leading to industry wide cuts in prices and stocks. Covia’s stock price declined around 80% since last year.
The idling of the plant could affect other mining activity in the region. Other mining companies used the land to extract materials, but with the plant no longer operational, the future of those activities is uncertain.
Le Sueur County has had some communication with Covia. Staff received a letter on Oct. 18, notifying the county of the idling and several county commissioners have been in contact with the company.
Le Sueur County Administrator Darell Pettis noted that Covia was the largest property taxpayer in the county. The company currently owns thousands of acres between its holdings in Kasota and Owatonna. The company paid $675,500 in property taxes, including $187,600 on the Kasota plant alone, according to Le Sueur County Auditor-Treasurer Pam Simonette.
Covia will still pay property taxes in the Kasota township as long as it continues to own the land, but the shutdown will reduce what it pays in aggregate taxes. The mining company paid $325,500 in aggregate taxes this year between its plants in Kasota and Owatonna. Those funds get split between the county and townships and are largely used for highway projects. While Pettis said that he anticipates a reduction in aggregate taxes, he said it would “not necessarily” impact future street projects.
The Covia plant in Owatonna will remain operational.