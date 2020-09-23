Property owners may see a dip in their county taxes come next year, despite an inevitable increase to the tax levy.
During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board unanimously approved ta preliminary 2021 tax levy of $24.44 million — a 2.9% increase from 2020. This will bring the total budget for the county set at $53.19 million.
Even with the increase in the levy and budget, county Treasurer Cathy Piepho said this will result in either a decrease in taxes or a break-even as the tax capacity in the county is expected to increase by 5.5% in the upcoming year.
“With an estimated market value of a homestead of $175,000, it’s expected to have a decrease of $23 assuming that the market value of the home remains consistent,” Piepho said during a work session. “With a $250,000 home there would a decrease of $36.”
The preliminary tax levy and budget sets the maximum, with the final vote in December. Piepho said they are still anticipating other adjustments in the 2021 levy and budget, but extensive work has already been done to keep the increase well below the anticipated tax capacity growth. Piepho told the commissioners other adjustments have already been made since the previous work session Sept. 8, including earmarking reserve funds for an upcoming project at the Steele County Detention Center.
The projects will include a security system project and equipment replacement at the Detention Center as well as the boiler project for the Steele County Courthouse.
“At a later time we will bring up a recommendation on how we can utilize that money and still maintain our reserves, that is to be discussed later but we did determine that to be fine,” Piepho said when asked if utilizing roughly $1.8 million from the reserve funds for upcoming capital projects would keep the county above the desired threshold of minimum reserves.
The Minnesota State Auditor recommends local governments keep an amount equal to between 35 and 50% of their general fund budgets in reserve.
The commissioners applauded Piepho and her staff for presenting a preliminary tax levy at only a 2.9% increase. Commissioner Greg Krueger said the department heads are also to be acknowledged for the hard work they put into their budget requests heading into a year where “no one knows what is going to happen.”
The county board will fold a public hearing on the proposed tax levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.