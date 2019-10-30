OWATONNA — In 1995, Jolene Patterson said she learned what it was like to feel completely and utterly alone.
The Navy veteran explained how she was hospitalized in Denmark for 40 days after falling seriously ill while stationed in the foreign country. She said during that time she was unable to make contact with anyone she knew, regardless of the nearest American residing only a block away from the hospital.
“I continued to have a bad experience when I came back home,” Patterson explained, noting that she was severely depressed and struggled with anger issues. “It got me thinking about all the veterans out there feeling the same way and I realized that I had to decide if I wanted to be part of the problem or part of the solution.”
Patterson ultimately made her decision and in 1999 she teamed up with Deb Klecker to start a craft sale to benefit the veterans that often get overlooked: the ones residing in nursing homes. The Christmas for Veterans Handmade Craft and Bake Sale has been running ever since, allowing Patterson to purchase presents for local veterans in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The annual sale will return on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church for its 20th – and potentially last – hurrah.
“I took it to the 20-year mark to represent my 20-year military career, though it was cut short from being disabled,” Patterson explained. “With my disability, the pain of having to go out and put in the signs and moving everything around just takes a lot out of me. So next year I will still be doing stuff for the veterans, but I won’t be putting on a show.”
Patterson, along with her various vendors that return year after year, is hopeful that someone in the community will pick up the sale and continue operating it. As of now, however, she said that no one has come forward and committed to that just yet. She added that Trinity Lutheran Church has been excellent to work with since moving the sale there in 2017, and that they have indicated that they would be happy to work with whoever the new coordinator might be to keep the sale moving forward.
Though the departure is bittersweet, Patterson said that the experience has been nothing short of a blessing.
“It’s touched my heart,” an emotional Patterson said. “I am so grateful for the men and women who have served that I’ve gotten to know over the years and everything that this project has brought about full circle for me.”
Throughout the last two decades, Patterson has shopped for anywhere from 14 to 42 veterans with the proceeds from the event. Money from booth rentals, Patterson’s handmade “Adopt a Vet” ornaments, and a donation table goes directly towards purchasing gifts for the local veterans that Patterson then delivers the week before Christmas.
That week has been the highlight of Patterson’s year all through the course of this event.
“I’m really not sure how I’m going to feel next year not putting the event on,” Patterson stated. “I’ve been so blessed.”
Because the first weekend in November is traditionally a big weekend for local craft and vendor sales, Patterson said that she is looking forward to being able to finally attend the other sales in 2020. She added that the numerous shows happening on the same weekend has added a lot of fun and turned it into a true community event.
For Patterson’s final run with Christmas for Veterans, she said that she will be making a total of 100 “Adopt a Vet” lace ornaments. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna. There will be more than 30 booths featuring handmade crafts, baked goods and a variety of other homemade products. Proceeds will go towards purchasing gifts for all veterans and Gold Star parents living in local nursing homes in Steele County.
“We know how important this is to the veterans,” Patterson said. “But I get so much from seeing their joy. It’s wonderful getting to play Santa and let them know that they’re not forgotten and that they are appreciated.”
“As humans, that’s something we all want,” she continued. “Just to know that somebody else cares.”