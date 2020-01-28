OWATONNA — The man arrested for allegedly stabbing another individual at the Owatonna Walmart on Saturday was formally charged at the Steele County Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Mahad Mohamed Omar, 20, of Owatonna is being charged with assault in the first degree causing great bodily harm and assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum penalty of 27 years in prison and fines of up to $44,000.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 25 law enforcement responded to a report of a person being stabbed at the Walmart store in Owatonna. The Owatonna Police Department had been advised that the suspect, later identified as Omar, had left the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival.
Dispatch also advised the officers responding to the scene that the victim, identified as 37-year-old Arnulfo Bermea of Owatonna, had been moved from the frozen food section to the customer service desk. An officer on the scene observed that Bermea had an approximate one-inch stab wound to the center of his upper abdomen that appeared to be severe and deep as all layers of skin appeared to have been punctured. The officer observed a similar laceration to Bermea’s right forearm.
As another officer was responding to the area for the same report, they observed a vehicle matching the description provided that the suspect had left the scene traveling on Hoffman Drive towards North Street. The officer observed two black males in the front seats and another passenger in the rear seat behind the driver. After confirming the license plate with the one given from the scene of the crime, the officer initiated a stop.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer noted that as the vehicle pulled over there were movements of the right front seat passenger, who was later identified as Omar, stating that he was ducking down at one point and could be seen reaching left of and under his seated position. When the officer verbally called out the driver and rear passenger, the officer said Omar continued to move around and failed to keep his hands up as ordered. Omar complied as the officer handcuffed him.
As the driver was being handcuffed, the report states that he made statements that he “didn’t have it” and that his “brother had it,” referring to Omar. The driver told the officers to check the vehicle, stating that his “brother was hiding it” and that his “brother is a very dangerous guy.” The driver also told the officers that Omar “has a knife and he wants to kill me.”
The driver told officers that he was waiting outside for Omar and the other passenger to pick up items from Walmart when Omar come out of Walmart “frantic about something.” He stated that Omar was holding a knife and pointed it towards him, instructing him to drive away quickly. According to the report, Omar told the driver “if you do not hurry up I have a knife and I will kill you, too.” The driver stated that he was scared and that Omar was poking the knife into his right side.
The driver verbally consented to a search of the vehicle, where officers found a folding knife with an approximately 3.5-inch blade. The officer observed small red droplets by the knob used to open the blade, as well as a red substance on the door frame of the bottom of the front passenger door, according to the report. The driver identified the knife as the one Omar threatened him with.
Witness statements from the scene of the stabbing matched the description of Omar’s physical appearance with the suspect. Video surveillance from inside the store shows Omar attacked Bermea.
Omar was immediately taken into custody. He had his first appearance in front of Judge Joseph Bueltel on Tuesday morning. His bail has been set at $100,000 with no conditions or $75,000 with conditions. As of press time on Tuesday, Omar remains detained at the Steele County Detention Center. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 11 in front of Judge Karen Duncan.
Omar's criminal history includes several charges in Steele County related to domestic assault, including a misdemeanor for causing fear and intimidation in July 2019 that was later dismissed. He was recently convicted on Jan. 10 for violating a no contact order relating to a December incident, with an additional violation of a no-contact order from an August incident still pending disposition. Both violations are listed as a misdemeanor.
According to the police report, as a result of the stab wounds, Bermea received immediate emergency intervention. Related to the stab wound to the abdomen, emergency surgery was required. During surgery, about 12 centimeters of Bermea’s intestine had to be removed to repair damage from the stab wound inflicted by Omar.
Bermea remains hospitalized at this time, though law enforcement confirmed that his injuries are non-life threatening.