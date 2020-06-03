Although Philip Wiken now serves as an assistant principal at Owatonna High School, he grew up in the heart of Minneapolis. His own high school was less than 2 miles from where George Floyd died last week in police custody, and only blocks from the recently burned Third Precinct.
On Friday, former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charges against him were upgraded Wednesday to include second-degree murder. Chauvin had been filmed pinning Floyd to the ground while the latter was handcuffed, keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.
“It’s hitting really close to home and it’s been hard to watch,” said Wiken. “There’s a desire to really reach out and show support and caring as a Minnesotan.”
Since Floyd’s death, a number of demonstrations and continued clashes with the Minneapolis police have caused area businesses to be damaged or temporarily closed, leaving residents without immediate access to food and other necessities. Talking with fellow administrators in Owatonna, Wiken said staff decided to organize a drive and bring donations to the south Minneapolis neighborhoods most impacted by Floyd’s death and the following unrest.
“We sent an email out to staff, parents and families that was also put out on Facebook,” he added. “As we had students dropping off technology and other materials back at school, we had staff that could be there taking donations and sorting and moving them.”
The school collected items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, gathering everything in an entryway and even bringing one carload up Monday afternoon.
“We had a lot of community members dropping things off — a couple truckloads came through, different churches and organizations brought things,” added fellow Assistant Principal Hollie Jeska. “There was a part of the day on Monday where we had to box things up to make room for everything else.”
Like Wiken, Jeska has also spent time in the metro. After growing up north of the Twin Cities, she worked with Wiken previously at Brooklyn Middle School in the northwest suburbs. It was here that the pair also met one of the founders of Circle of Discipline, an organization promoting physical fitness and mental well-being for youth currently operating on Lake Street in south Minneapolis.
“That’s one of the areas that have been most heavily devastated,” said Wiken, who is working with Circle of Discipline to help distribute donations from Owatonna. “They’re targeting people who are shut-in and elderly people who have no access to food right now because there’s not a grocery store that’s available to go to in miles.”
While many of the Twin Cities’ pop-up food pantries have seen an outpouring of donations, Wiken added that organizers are often going through contributions as quickly as they are getting them in. Before he made his first trip up on Monday, he said Circle of Discipline had a full supply of food ready to go out to the neighborhood. By the time he got there at 3 p.m. with the batch from Owatonna, it had all been distributed.
“It’s powerful to see all the people coming together to support each other,” said Wiken. “There are food banks popping up in parking lots. There are people on the corner making food for people. There are people with shovels and brooms cleaning up the streets.”
On Wednesday morning, Wiken and fellow staff members were busy loading up the remainder of donations to drive up to Minneapolis. Having more items than anticipated, both Wiken and English teacher Jessica Wagner had filled up their minivans with food, paper products and more, and Wiken anticipated having to do another delivery round on Thursday.
Going forward, Wiken said he’s unsure of whether another drive will happen at the high school, especially with summer vacation starting next week.
“As things move forward, it’s about pooling resources,” he added. “We won’t have the same traffic or pull during the summer, but I think our school and district leadership have an interest and commitment to coming together and continuing to see action happen. I think something that we’ll look at as we move forward is who we can partner with and how we can continue.”
While Wiken has a pre-existing partnership with Circle of Discipline, he added that a number of organizations have been accepting donations — it just varies with their capacity and need. Like many, he added that he’s been checking social media frequently to try and keep up with the various donation points and pop-up pantries sure to continue through the coming weeks in the Twin Cities.
“We need to take action and that looks like a lot of different things,” Wiken added, saying he hopes there's as much support for the equity work ahead as for local donation drives. “It’s not just about giving food, but being more aware of racism in our country. That's what people are standing up and asking us to come to terms with.”