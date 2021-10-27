The fall play for the Owatonna High School will open this weekend, and students, directors and crew alike are excited to raise the curtain on Friday after nearly 18-months of no theater productions.
"Arsenic and Old Lace" is a dark comedy about two old ladies and their nephews in Brooklyn. The nephews accidentally discovers that their aunts have been killing old men and burying them in the basement. The aunts explain they do this out of the goodness of their hearts and try to enlist them to help in their sinister endeavors.
Director Erik Eitrheim said this play is perfect for the spooky season, especially because there will be a matinee showing on Halloween.
Setting the stage
“The cast and crew have been working incredibly hard for several weeks in preparation for opening weekend,” Eitrheim said. “The set for this production is one of the most elaborate we’ve ever had.”
Eitrheim has directed more than 60 productions for the Owatonna High School. He said the set for this production is likely one of the biggest he's had to work with. The play is set in a Victorian style home which created the need for a second, upstairs level.
And the stage crew delivered.
“Doc [Grauberger] and the crew created a large staircase with a beautiful railing going up to the second level of the set,” Eitrheim said. “We’re fortunate to have the space to have such a large set and the work they’ve done is incredible.”
The theater group at the high school frequently re-uses and saves props and sets for future productions. According to Eitrheim, the theater was green before it was popular. He is frequently surprised with how certain parts of previous sets can be repainted and re-used in creative ways.
From zoomers to boomers
It is a process for any actor or actress to get into character, and this production presented a special challenge for the teenage cast to learn to walk and talk like someone 50 years older than them.
Juniors Makenna Hovey and Paige Anselmo play the two leading, devious roles of sisters Abby and Martha Brewster. Despite the characters' less than charming past time, they are described as "darling" and "sweet."
“We worked extensively with the girls on how they speak and move as an old person.” Eitrheim said. “I was in disbelief at practice when I saw two old women come alive on stage. They’ve worked really hard to help these characters come to life and they make it very believable that they’re in their 60s.”
Though Anselmo and Hovey play possibly the oldest characters on stage, they are not the only students who have to transform into a characters generations older than themselves. Sadie Fox plays a 50-year-old plastic surgeon, while Jillian Stauffer is taking on the role of a reverend with a 20-year-old daughter.
Reviving the theater
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on performing arts activities throughout the entire country, and Owatonna was no exception.
One thing that is setting this performance apart from others is the amount of rebuilding that has taken place for the cast and crew.
“We lost out on two shows last year due to the pandemic,” Eitrheim said. “The actors and students in the crew lost out on those experiences to grow and learn, but it has been fun to see how quickly we’ve been able to bounce back and to see the kids on stage again.”
Eitrheim said he hopes members of the community will support the theater and see the show after going so long without a live production.