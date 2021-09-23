It's been more than two years since a significant rain event temporarily impacted the lives of 24 seniors living in a local care facility, but now the city is taking action to address some issues that, while unrelated, were exposed.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night, City Engineer Kyle Skov asked the councilors to enter a professional services agreement with an engineering and planning firm to address an eroded ditch on 26th Street.
“When the Brooks senior living facility was affected by the stormwater, a lot of that was related to onsite issues and not the city,” Skov said. “But it brought to the forefront issues with the drainage ditch on the west side of the property, which is eroded and some utilities are exposed.”
Skov went on to say that the ditch, which also impacts Finholt Repair, is undersized and overall was “not well designed.” The city has since purchased outlots on the south side of Brooks so that they have plenty of options in addressing the eroded ditch that affected the property owners.
The professional services agreement, which was unanimously approved during the meeting, is with WHKS out of Rochester. Skov said they will work with the company to establish some preliminary designs on how to improve the problematic ditch.
“We may need to acquire some additional easements, but this will ultimately be a capital improvement project for next year,” said Skov. “Now that the property issues have been identified and will be resolved in 2022, we would like to get started on the design right away.”
The study cost with WHKS has a price tag of $39,600, which will be paid from the city’s stormwater funds.
About the flood
Shortly after midnight July 5, 2020, 24 residents living on the first floor of The Brooks on St. Paul — an Ecumen senior living facility located on the north side of Owatonna — had to be evacuated. A flash flood had breached the building after heavy rains during the first week in July. At that time, a spokesman for Ecumen said both the creek behind the building and the pond across the street had overflowed and caused water to seep into the first floor.
According to Skov, the ultimate cause of the flood at the senior living facility was that the grading around the building wasn’t constructed to the plan originally designed for the property. He said there should have been an overflow point before the water entered the building.
Eight of the residents were able to temporarily relocate with family, while the remaining 16 were moved to Traditions in Owatonna, another assisted living facility that does not have a connection to Ecumen. Due to other contractual obligations at Traditions, those residents had to relocate a second time in October.
Damage to the Brooks resulted in more than a $1 million restoration project and replacing nearly everything on the first floor.
Residents were welcomed home for the holidays in December. They were greeted with brand new floors, new paint, and new kitchen cabinets and appliances in each individual apartment. The dining room and lobby also had brand new furniture.