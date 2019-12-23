BLOOMING PRAIRIE — With the current Main Street water tower needing a number of repairs to bring it up to state and federal code, Blooming Prairie is moving forward with plans to replace it entirely in the hopes of saving money down the line.
Following up on a years-long conversation, the city’s Public Utilities Commission talked with KLM Engineering and reviewed potential structures at its December meeting, looking to have a design selected within the next six months. At that point, Public Utilities General Manager Jerry Mausbach said Blooming Prairie hopes to get feedback from residents on a new logo and other aesthetic elements for the replacement, although he noted that anyone with input is invited to call the utilities’ office throughout the process.
“This is really a crucial time. If anybody’s got any ideas or concerns, we definitely want to hear it,” he explained. “For the last five years, [this issue’s] been on the docket. We’ve been slowly talking about it but now the pace is going to start picking up.”
Mausbach explained that much of the discussion grew out of annual inspections by KLM, who the city subcontracts with through its primary engineering firm, Stantec. A few years back, he said engineers began identifying a number of components of the nearly-century-old tower that were no longer in compliance with requirements from the state and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“One of them is that the fasteners that hold the roof on are beginning to rust, so that makes it subject to high winds that could take the roof off,” said Mausbach. “Plus, current codes don’t allow a detached roof. It has to be a sealed tank to keep contaminants from getting into the water. We don’t have that issue, but that’s the reason why they require it.”
In addition, the structure would need to be completely stripped and repainted, and would need to have a number of safety updates installed for anyone working on the tower. According to Mausbach, these would include renovations to the railing around the tank, as well as a cable with a traveling connection point along the tower’s ladder to catch workers who might slip climbing up.
“In 2016, when we ran the estimates, they were about $650,000 to bring the current tower into compliance and approximately $800,000 to build a new one,” he explained.
When these numbers were brought to the commission, president Dennis Heimerman said he wasn’t surprised.
“We stick a lot of maintenance dollars into our water storage tanks in order to keep them up. Because I’m aware of the safety codes, I was assuming that by the time we met them and did all those things that had to be done, we’d be looking at a new tower for not that much more money,” he explained.
Both he and Mausbach also noted that the replacement would be an opportunity to expand the capacity of the tank, which the general manager said he’s hoping to increase from 65,000 to 100,000 gallons. In addition to being able to accommodate population growth, according to Mausbach, the larger tank would also expand the city’s firefighting capabilities.
With 100,000 gallons typically being the smallest tank size municipalities will install currently, Mausbach said there wasn’t much price difference between the larger hold and one roughly the same size as what Blooming Prairie has now.
At its December meeting, Mausbach said the commission looked at three different primary structures for the replacement tower. There was elevated concrete or metal — the blockiest design — a fairly common one that looks like a golf ball on a tee, or a multi-column structure that more or less matches the current tower.
For now, he said the group was strongly leaning toward the “golf ball and tee” design.
“[Multi-column structures] are being manufactured less and less, and that’s not really something we’re looking at seriously because of the upkeep costs,” Mausbach explained. “A smooth-faced tower is a lot more effective when it comes to maintenance.”
The general manager added that the new tower will likely not go in on the same spot as the current structure, saying the city is leaning heavily toward placing it in the lot next to the former public utilities office at the intersection of Third Avenue and First Street.
Mausbach said the project is currently in KLM’s hands, as the firm looks into getting state funding to assist with the cost of the new tower.
“We’re looking in the next six months to settle on a finalized design and then move forward with discussing the options as far as logo and aesthetics, with a tentative schedule of starting construction in the spring of 2021,” said Mausbach.
In the meantime, he encouraged anyone with feedback on the project to call the public utilities office at 507-583-6683.