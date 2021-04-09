One year ago, three of the biggest fundraisers in Steele County scrambled to change things up amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to continue to show love and support for the local youth.
What is affectionately known as the Day of Giving typically comprises of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota's Bowl for Kids’ Sake, the Young Life Cake Auction, and St. Mary’s Night of Knights. For the second year in a row, the day scheduled for April 17 will look a little bit different as the auctions continue to use an online format and the BBBS fundraiser has been pushed until fall.
Regardless of the platform the day took last year, Owatonnans kept up with tradition by helping raise the usually hundreds of thousands of dollars for their youth. In 2020, the Night of Knights and Cake Auction brought in a collective total of more than $235,000. Lindsay Thompson, director of the local Young Life program, said the support received in 2020 was both unexpected and overwhelming.
“With so many last-minute changes and so many unknowns with everything being pushed around, the overwhelming gratitude we felt as we saw the bidding close was just amazing,” Thompson said. “This is support for the kids we get to serve, and when you think of what kids have to deal with on a regular basis pre-COVID, from broken families to social media pressures, and then you put COVID into the mix last year and still today as kids hurt and fear the unknown – to see the community support these kids is really what it’s all about.”
St. Mary’s Principal Jen Swanson said they were also pleasantly surprised with how well their first ever virtual event went last year, and though it helped them prepare for a second virtual event next weekend she is feeling hopeful that it will be their last virtual one.
“If you would have told me last year that we would be doing the auction virtual again I would not have believed it,” Swanson laughed. “But next year I cannot wait. It will be a fun-filled night for our community to come together and socialize; we are very excited to eventually be back in person.”
Night of Knights
The 35th Annual Night of Knights Auction benefiting St. Mary’s School and students will take place online April 17. The virtual silent auction will begin at 4:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. when the virtual live auction begins. The event will be streamed live on Facebook.
Serving as the largest fundraiser for St. Mary’s School, the Night of Knights auction proceeds go to two specific areas, Swanson said. A large part of the auction proceeds will go directly into the general operations budget, which helps pay for staff salaries, building maintenance and additional school expenses.
The second portion of the proceeds, raised through the “Spirit of the Knight” portion of the event goes toward a specifically targeted project for the school year year.
“This year we are looking at jazzing up the gym,” Swanson said. “Two years ago we had our bleachers replaced, so now we have these really nice new bleachers that haven’t really been used. So this year we are looking to sound proof the gym because we do not have good acoustics in there, replace some mats on the stage area and back wall to provide safety during sports and activities, and hopefully paint the ceiling a nice bright white.”
In 2020, the auction brought in roughly $116,000 for the general operations budget and an additional $60,000, approximately, for the Spirit of the Knight. Swanson said they also saw a record breaking year for their profit on the silent auction items.
The fundraising goal for 2021 is $125,000.
Cake Auction
The 43rd Annual Young Life Cake Auction is scheduled for Saturday, April 17. Viewing of the auction items will be available from 8-11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church and will be broadcasted on Owatonna Live throughout the day. Bidding on auction items will close at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook.
While the Young Life Cake Auction is perhaps best known for the extravagant cakes that are sold alongside exciting auction items, the fundraiser itself is instrumental in the stability of the local Young Life programs.
In 2020, the auction brought in $80,690 to go toward the organization's general operations fund as well as provide scholarships for the Young Life camp experience, the same places the proceeds will be targeted for this year.
“We have a lot of kids in the community who cannot afford to go to camp and we never want to limit anyone from being able to go,” Thompson said. “We are really program based, so our goal of $80,000 on Saturday is to provide for all our programs and the scholarship fund.”
Because of the lessening of certain COVID-19 restrictions in Minnesota, Thompson said the community is invited to come for a “walk through” of the auction items at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on the morning of the event. At the church, the public can see the auction items, the creative cakes, and have an opportunity to purchase a sale cake.
All of the bidding, however, will be done online, but Thompson said inviting the public to come give a quick hello was that small slice of normalcy the cake auction needs.
“It will still be socially distanced and people will wear masks, but this will let us see each other,” Thompson said. “That is what we missed the most last year.”
Who will be doing the extravagant cakes and how many will be made is unknown at this time, Thompson said, and she expects the bakers and decorators will be surprising them at the last minute.