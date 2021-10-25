A Janesville man was formally charged in relation to a string of crimes that the Waseca County Sheriff recently flagged as both concerning and intensifying.
Luke Duane Olson, 35, was charged in Waseca County District Court with 10 felonies in relation to numerous area burglaries and thefts. The charges include four counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of theft. According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant uncovered stolen property from Waseca, Steele, Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties in Olson’s possession at his home in Janesville.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of some catalytic converters being illegally dumped at the Kwik Trip on West Elm Avenue in Waseca. Deputies reportedly discovered two of the objects were actually Arctic Cat snowmobile mufflers that were positively identified as items stolen earlier this month. Video surveillance of the items being dumped allegedly showed a male matching the description of Olson removing the mufflers from a vehicle registered to Olson. The dumping of the items took place Oct. 15, according to the report.
Court documents show a search warrant for Olson’s residence in Janesville was signed by Judge Carol Hanks on Oct. 21 and executed an hour later. The search warrant reportedly uncovered numerous stolen items throughout the interior of Olson’s garage that matched the description of multiple burglary cases, including multiple firearms and frozen meat for consumption, as well as numerous pieces of stolen property from other unsolved burglaries that had occurred in Waseca County, as well as other counties in the area.
Deputies read Olson the Miranda rights and interviewed him outside the residence, according to the complaint. Olson allegedly brought up the stolen meat and admitted to taking it to feed his children. He initially claimed all the other items deputies located belonged to him and that he had been “collecting stuff for years,” but when deputies pointed out that he was wearing a jacket listed on the search warrant, Olson acknowledged that he was involved in several burglaries, according to the report. Olson allegedly claimed to have committed all the burglaries alone and at night.
Other search warrants were obtained to retrieve stolen property from other burglaries in the following days, according to court records.
At the Waseca County Jail, law enforcement from multiple agencies conducted a second interview with Olson on Oct. 24, according to the report. Olson allegedly said his end goal was to trade the items he stole for food to feed his children. He said he would randomly pick a location to break into and that there “wasn’t any thought put into these burglaries,” according to the complaint. Olson reportedly denied selling any firearms after he took them.
According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is aware of at least a dozen more burglaries that they believe are tied to Olson, based on items found at his residence.
Olson was recently in the news after he burned down the Frankenstein statue at the Janesville Car Wash in June. He was convicted in August with second-degree arson. On Oct. 19, he was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Per the plea agreement, a felony property damage charge was dismissed.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18.