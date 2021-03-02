While local arts and cultural organizations have been hit hard by COVID-19 and associated restrictions, local music stores are seeing an uptick in interest as music lovers with a little extra time on their hands look to pick up a familiar instrument — or try something new.
Tone Music in Owatonna is among the local stores that have benefited from a rise in sales, in contrast to other retailers. Owner Jerry Besser said that sales of ukuleles, guitars and electronic keyboards have increased dramatically.
With demand so high, Besser said that guitar prices have increased by an average of $50 to $75. His main guitar line, Canadian-made Seagull, has sold out of its most popular model for the year and the second most popular model is going fast as well.
On a similar note, Dave Miller of Faribault’s Music Mart has seen more traffic than ever. Miller, who specializes in musical instrument repair, said that he regularly talks to customers who laid down their old instruments years ago and are just now picking it back up.
“We’re hearing from a lot of people who played once upon a time, or who have thought, ‘always wanted to do it, so I might as well do it now,’” added Joe Longshore, Miller’s Music Mart colleague.
With musicians looking to shake the rust off, music teachers have been in high demand. At Tone Music guitar lessons are now offered four days a week, up from the usual two — and unlike a “New Year’s” resolution that might wear off quickly, Besser said that many remain committed.
“Some students are having a little harder time trying to stay enthused, but we’re almost a year into it now and it’s going pretty good,” he said.
With COVID making in-person lessons risky, particularly for certain instruments, many lessons have had to be held online. Now that most lessons have moved back to in-person, Longshore said that students have again begun showing more interest and making more progress.
With stress and mental health challenges on the rise due to COVID, music can provide a much needed emotional outlet. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, efforts to bring music into the classroom and into the lives of young people have persisted.
Wind instruments, especially simple harmonicas, have traditionally been a staple of music education classes. However, the airborne nature of the pandemic has made it infeasible and unsafe to teach students wind instruments in a group setting.
As an alternative, members of Owatonna’s Music Booster Club are working with a group of elementary school teachers to bring ukuleles to the classroom. Led by Wilson Elementary’s Jessica Dant, the group is passionate about continuing music instruction and found funding and support from the Music Boosters.
An initial batch of 30 ukuleles was delivered to Tone Music and picked up by Dant this week, with more set to come. They’ll be used in a class that Besser described as something of an experimental program.
Miller said that he hopes the increased interest in music will continue even long after the pandemic is over. While they may be hurting now, Miller said the region has no shortage of talented performers who could definitely bounce back.
“There’s a lot of good, talented musicians around here and hopefully we’re able to go out and see them soon,” he said.