<&firstgraph>BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Following a vote by the Pine Island Public School Board earlier this month, a shared facilities project that would impact Blooming Prairie is on hold for the foreseeable future.
<&firstgraph>Last year, the Zumbro Education District — of which both Pine Island and Blooming Prairie are members — proposed a new building to be used by its seven districts for existing on-site educational programming. Approved by six of those seven in November, Pine Island delayed its vote and ultimately elected to vote the project down while remaining a member of ZED.
<&firstgraph>According to minutes from the meeting, board member Rob Warneke noted that the group believes in and honors ZED and wants to continue working within the partnership. Patrick Gordon, executive director of ZED, said the timing of the project was difficult for Pine Island and was likely a reason for the “no” vote Feb. 5.
<&firstgraph>“They’re still very supportive of ZED, but they had a local project come up that uses the same lease levy dollars that our project would,” he explained. “Right after the Pine Island vote, we did have some special meetings and we’re in the heart of that right now — collaborating with all of our stakeholders, including our governing board and superintendent council.”
Blooming Prairie’s school board had approved the project unanimously Nov. 18 along with five of the other member districts. Gordon explained that there didn’t have to be a unanimous vote of support within each board, but that unanimous approval of all seven boards was essential to the project moving forward.
Gordon added that he believed all seven member districts — which also include Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Triton — are supportive of the project, but that timing will be one of the crucial issues moving forward. He also noted that ZED was still looking at ways to creatively fund the new facility, which had a price tag of $16.5 million when it went before districts this time around.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>The new building would house ZED’s three on-site programs — its Area Learning Center, South Campus and Transition 2 Success — as well as its administrative office. All three educational sites enroll students from ZED’s member districts who may need an alternative setting or additional resources to succeed in school and beyond.
<&firstgraph>The learning center provides a full-day program for students who have fallen behind academically, in addition to independent study and workforce training opportunities. ZED’s South Campus is designed for those whose needs aren’t being met in a more traditional setting, including students requiring off-site special education services.
<&firstgraph>Finally, Transition 2 Success gives additional resources to recent high school graduates who had an individual education plan and need support moving into adult life.
<&firstgraph>The three programs and district office are currently located in separate facilities, with the lease for two out of the three on-site educational programs up in June 2022. Although nothing is certain, Gordon said that ZED rents from Byron Public Schools and that the district has communicated it will likely need that space back.
<&firstgraph>“If we’re out in 2022, we’d have to have something in place — whether that’s permanent or temporary,” he explained. For now, that means meeting with the member districts to brainstorm for possible solutions moving forward. “All seven districts are supportive of ZED and seeing this through, it’s just a matter of timing and working through the financials to see if there’s a new building project that could be possible.”
<&firstgraph>Blooming Prairie Superintendent Chris Staloch also noted that he’s been working with ZED and the other member districts, following Gordon’s lead on how to move forward and look into next steps. Currently, he said the district has roughly a dozen students enrolled in ZED’s on-site programs.
<&firstgraph>In addition to these shared educational facilities, Staloch noted in an Oct. 31 letter to the People’s Press that the organization also provides Blooming Prairie with “assistive technology, deaf and hard of hearing services, vision services, behavior specialists, student enrichment activities, career and technical planning, occupational therapy, physical therapy and more.”
<&firstgraph>Prior to the vote, Staloch said that he had been in contact with the other member districts and was aware of the possibility that Pine Island’s decision could go either way.
<&firstgraph>“That’s the biggest challenge. Everyone has different things going on in their own district,” Staloch said.
<&firstgraph>With any new iteration or proposal, Gordon said it will likely need to be put to another vote by the seven member districts before moving forward.