Owatonna’s oldest playground is set to receive a much needed makeover.
A $100,000 grant from Lowe’s means the play area at Lake Kohlmier will receive a total upgrade this fall, including replacement of the entire play structure and new ADA-accessible picnic tables and a grill.
The project is a part of Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program, which that the home improvement and appliance chain launched this year in celebration of its 100th birthday. According to a press release, the initiative will help complete 100 projects around the country as a part of the $10 million commitment to give back to the communities Lowe’s serves.
Jenna Tuma, parks and recreation director for Owatonna, said that Lake Kohlmier is the only Minnesota-based project selected for this grant.
“A total of 2,200 cities nationwide applied for these grants and only 100 were selected,” Tuma said, noting that Owatonna Lowe’s Manager Curtis Larson was instrumental in making the city aware of the opportunity. “We will now receive $100,000 to be used for this community improvement project at our Lake Kohlmier play area as well as the surrounding nearby amenities to be improved on.”
Coming off the excitement and buzz surrounding the We All Play Inclusive Playground and Miracle Field ribbon cutting at Manthey Park last week, Tuma is happy to say that the Lake Kohlmier project also centers around inclusivity and accessibility. She said the improvements will not only bring the park up to Americans with Disabilities standards, but will help bring the city one step closer to being a community where all kids can play together in all spaces.
“We don’t get complaints right now, but we want to be able to provide parks for all people and all abilities,” Tuma said about the condition of the Lake Kohlmier park. “The whole goal and focus is to get all our parks — not just one — completely accessible.”
The playground is about 34 years old, according to Parks and Rec's Mary Jo Knudson. Since then, Knudson said nothing has been changed or updated beyond the general inspections and upkeep. With these funds coming from the Lowe’s initiative, however, that will all change very soon.
“We have until the end of October for the project to be completed,” Tuma said. “We are going to put a little bit of additional dollars into it to complete some of the project, most must of it will come from that $100,000 from the Lowe’s grant.”
The project will also be partially funding by a private memorial donation, which Knudson said the city had been working with the individual for some time to find the right project for the donation.
“They wanted accessibility to be a part of this memorial,” Knudson said. “We couldn’t say anything about the Lowe’s grant for a while until we knew if we’d secure it, but now they are really excited about this project.”
The memorial funds will provide three ADA picnic tables and one ADA grill for the park as well as an ADA water fountain with an included “doggy drinker.” Knudson said the city also received $3,000 from the Steele County Parks and Recreation Department to go toward the project.
“We could make this project huge,” Knudson laugh, adding that they had to edit themselves to ensure that the accessibility remained the priority. “With the Lowe’s money specifically we will replace the entire play structure and give that area a larger footprint, we’ll take down a couple trees that have been infringing on that area, and provide concrete pathways so people can get where they need to go in the park.”
Tuma said this opportunity from Lowe’s will once again help make Owatonna a destination — and more specifically make Lake Kohlmier a booming place during the summer months.
“You can use our boat rentals, swim, talk a walk, have a picnic and enjoy a nice play area,” Tuma said. “You are going to be able to spend your whole day there.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Owatonna parks and trails system have ben well used. Though other things have reopened to the public, Knudson and Tuma said the parks and trails are still as popular as they were a year ago.
“We still see a lot of increase in the usage of our parks and trails,” Knudson said, adding that the city plans to install some trail counters so they can get data on the traffic coming through the popular trails in town. “Any given day at any given time you can go out and find people in every single Owatonna park.”