The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the appeal of a Waseca man who received a three-year prison sentence last year for selling heroin.
The court found the sentence for Johnny Clifton Johnson, 59, as legally proper and ruled that he failed to show he was particularly amenable to probation.
Johnson was sentenced to three years and three months in Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud in March 2019 on a third-degree drug sale charge. Johnson was charged with two counts of third-degree drug sale, of which one was dismissed in a plea deal with the Waseca County Attorney's Office.
Through an investigation of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, agents knew Johnson sold 0.3 grams of heroin on Dec. 15, 2017 and 0.7 grams of heroin on Jan. 4, 2018. A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis showed the drugs were 0.132 grams of heroin and acrylfentanyl, and 0.2 grams of heroin, respectively.
In seeking probation rather than prison, Johnson had emphasized his mental health challenges and claimed prison could exacerbate his criminal behavior and chemical dependency. He added he had joined a drug treatment program and was “on the right track.”
Despite Johnson’s statements, Waseca County District Court found he posed public safety issues and his criminal history necessitated the sentence, which was in the low range of state sentencing guidelines.
In rejecting his request, the Court of Appeals found a lack of evidence that his criminal behavior had tapered off with his age, that he was remorseful and willing to accept responsibility, and that he had the support of his family and friends in becoming sober.
“Nothing presented by Johnson suggests that the district court abused its discretion by refusing to depart dispositionally from the presumptive sentence,” the Court of Appeals wrote.