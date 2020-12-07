No one has skated at the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna since Gov. Tim Walz prohibited organized sports for four weeks, causing Steele County to lose out on thousands of dollars in revenue.
The impact of Walz’s executive order has been “huge” on the ice arena, which is owned by Steele County, said county Parks and Recreation Director Steve Schroht.
“It’s obviously been a very difficult and challenging time,” he said.
Walz's Nov. 20 executive order that included regulations on organized sports was prompted by a surge in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and the prohibition is slated to end Dec. 18. Schroht said they opted to not take out the ice sheets during the four weeks because it wasn’t cost effective. The ice has been maintained during the interim and once Walz lifts his order, it’s only a matter of making the ice sheets game ready.
The county is in a “holding pattern” with its arena, similar to what it went through during the shutdown in the spring, County Administrator Scott Golberg said. The staff has reduced its costs because of the lack of use and Golberg credits Schroht and the staff with creating an arena that’s safe to use while it’s open during the pandemic.
“We’re trying to roll and adapt as we go,” Goldberg said.
Schroht said they have to respect Walz’s decision, but it has meant a loss in revenue. The arena was down 130 hours of ice time in November, which equates to a loss of more than $20,000 for the county, and they haven't brought in any revenue for ice time in December, Schroht said.
It’s frustrating because the loss isn’t due to anything the county is doing, but rather it’s about the big picture of what’s going on in the state, he said. He added that the county has done everything asked of it at the arena, including social distancing and limiting the number of people in the building.
Schroht said he’s not sure how Steele County is going to recoup the revenue loss. But the county isn’t alone in this. Many ice arenas are owned by cities or counties. Faribault's arena is owned jointly by the city of Faribault and Faribault Public Schools. The city of Northfield owns that arena, while Waseca's is operated by a nonprofit organization. This is unlike anything anyone at ice rinks have ever seen and they’re all trying to figure out how to weather the storm, he said.
“We’re all in the same boat,” he said. “We’re all ready to go. We just have to wait for the governor to tell us to go.”
The Owatonna arena was operating well until Walz’s order, Schroht said. Due to the pandemic canceling the Steele County Free Fair, they were able to put in ice in July instead of normally hosting fair events on a dry floor. The arena had more than 115 hours of ice time in August, Schroht said.
The downtime during Walz’s order has also given Schroht and his three full-time employees a chance to catch up on deferred maintenance at the arena. About 300,000 people enter the arena during the year and the arena is used year round for either ice time or dry floor events.
“It’s an unprecedented time for us. We’ve never had downtime like this to do maintenance work,” Schroht said.
But once the county gets the green light from Walz to reopen its arena to hockey players and figure skaters, Schroht expects the schedule to be packed. They’re on their third or fourth attempt at redoing the schedule for the arena’s user groups and it may need to be redone again if the winter sports season is extended, he said.
“It’s been difficult and challenging, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Schroht said.