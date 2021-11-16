There’s no denying that one of the best places to be during the summer months is at Medford’s most popular park.
Straight River Park is a go-to stop for play and fun. With the city pool on top of the hill, a basketball court, baseball diamond, volleyball courts, tennis courts, picnic tables and pavilions all surrounding the playground, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Now, thanks to a grant found and secured by former City Councilor Marie Sexton, the park will be more easily enjoyed by everyone next season. In July, the city was notified it would be receiving a dollar-per-dollar matching grant of $21,600 from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to make much needed repairs and upgrades to the park.
The work began this fall to install a paved trail down the east side of the park, leading up to the pool. The trail has since been completed, and while the powerlines in the park will have to be buried next summer, the improvements to the park are already making an impact on the community.
Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen said the projects never would have taken off without the passion and hard work provided by Sexton, who is a special consultant for the city to seek and help apply for various grants.
Sexton, however, says the work is much bigger than just one person.
“Projects happen when supportive players work together, someone is willing to keep at it and citizens have good ideas,” Sexton said. “Citizens, the city of Medford, the Medford Fire Relief Association, Steele County Parks Department and numerous organizations have enabled [this project] to happen.”
According to Sexton, it was Nick Sorenson with the Medford Park Board who first had the idea of adding a paved trail to the park for accessibility purposes. Both Sexton and Petersen made note of the struggle young families with strollers often faced when wanting to bounce between the playground and the pool on a summer day.
“Their only options were to load everyone up in the car and drive around or try to push those strollers up a grass hill,” Petersen said. “This trial has alleviated that problem and made the park and pool more accessible.”
The final part of the project, moving the overhead power lines underground, will be done by Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric next summer. Petersen said burying the lines should not interfere with the work that has already been done.
With the matching funds, the city was allowed to both fundraise and enlist in-kind services for their half of the project money. Sexton said Federated Insurance contributed $1,000 to the project and the local fire relief association gifted $4,300 to help meet the needs of the city’s financial responsibilities toward the grant. Sexton said they are still looking for in-kind donations, and hoping to even expand them to outside the scope of the project to help enhance the park even further.
“We would love to see some memorial bench donations,” Sexton said.
Though the updated park will likely not be fully enjoyed by the public until next year, Petersen and Sexton said it’s wonderful to see a project that truly benefits the community come to fruition. Sexton said she hopes it will also ignite other Medford residents to come forward with other ideas they may have for the city and see what they can turn into a reality.
“People have good ideas,” she said. The new look at Straight River Park is her proof.