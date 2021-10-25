Despite the City Council being in agreement that the chambers within Owatonna's City Hall are in serious need of upgrades, the discussion has been tabled until further notice.
During the City Council meeting last week, councilors were audibly displeased with the price tag attached to a consulting agreement with Wold Architects and Engineers. Costing upward of $121,100, Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma, who also oversees the buildings and grounds for the city, explained this next phase would help narrow the design plan down and provide estimates needed to begin the bidding process.
In May, the council had approved a schematic design services contract with Wold, which provided the council with a final desired concept layout, feasibility and cost estimates.
"For a set fee, Wold will provide the city with mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, landscape architecture, interior design, and any furniture, audio-visual and security technology design," Tuma said. She explained that, at each phase, the internal project team will approve Wold's actions and provide comments and feedback.
The project through Wold would also come with a fixed fee of 7.5% for the construction costs, Tuma said, as well at 10% for technology and 6% based upon the cost of furniture. Wold would also be responsible for design and reimbursable expenses not to exceed $6,000.
The councilors, however, still were unable to get over the sticker shock of the agreement.
"I didn't anticipate it being that high," said Councilor Nate Dotson, stating that the overall price of nearly $1.4 million for the total construction project, beyond the consulting agreement, was hard to swallow.
Councilor Doug Voss echoed Dotson's surprise, but added that he was uncomfortable spending $121,000 for a project that they ultimately "may or may not" vote for.
"We are being asked to spend $121,000 to see if we can find out what the project is going to cost, and I might not vote for it depending on what that number is," Voss said. "I don't want to give them $121,000 just for them to tell me another number."
Council Chair Greg Schultz agreed that, with the dollar amount for the detailed design plan being what it is, he feels seeking out other bidders would be appropriate.
"Wold wants to go to the second phase, and I personally believe these numbers put together here are looking at all the worst case scenarios," Schultz said. "We have already identified what we want, so I think it is fair to open it back up and do our due diligence."