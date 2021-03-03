On the heels of a workforce housing project being completed, the city has started the process for a second phase to bring an identical unit right next door.
The Owatonna City Council unanimously approved Tuesday entering into a purchase agreement with LWO Properties, LLC for the development of the second phase of the Eastgate Apartments. According to Community Development Director Troy Klecker, LWO has been helping the city develop affordable housing for over a decade, constructing up to six projects in that time.
The second phase of the Eastgate Apartments will mirror the first phase, which is currently being constructed on Cherry Street behind Domino’s Pizza. Klecker said the city has additional land adjacent to the Eastgate project for the developer to construct an identical 36-unit workforce housing building, implementing the use of tax credits to make the apartments more affordable.
“Tax credit projects take approximately four years from start to finish and there are very few developers that do these projects,” Klecker said. “One of the hardest parts of these projects is securing a piece of property for a project.”
Klecker said the developer would pay the city $50,000 earnest money now to secure the property in order to pursue tax credits. He said similar to the first phase of the Eastgate project and the Northgate project on Rose Street, the city would contribute $450,000 toward the project in order to be awarded the tax credits. Klecker added that the funds can be reimbursed through tax increment financing like the previous projects.
The project will likely take place in 2023.