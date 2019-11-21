OWATONNA — “The greatest gift we have as a country is our freedom,” said Karen Vaughn to a room full of strangers.
“Few people take on the responsibility to explain the value and the worth of our freedom to the next generation, and I’ve realized that’s because so few of us have had to pay for it,” Vaughn continued as she switched her slideshow to a photo of a young, handsome man with a broad smile and kind eyes. “This is what freedom cost me.”
Vaughn is the mother of fallen US Navy SEAL Aaron Carson Vaughn (SEAL team VI). On Aug. 6, 2011, Aaron was killed in action in the Tangi River Valley of Afghanistan when a helicopter carrying 30 Americans was shot from the sky while rushing into battle. Losing her son put Vaughn on a new path, and over the past seven years she has emerged on the national scene as a powerful spokeswoman for American soldiers, veterans, and for overall patriotism in the country.
On Thursday morning, Vaughn shared her story to the full house at the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Owatonna Country Club. Prayer breakfasts — or One Nation Under God breakfasts — are a part of the National Exchange Club and generally held the Thursday before Thanksgiving for the express purpose of heightening awareness of the country’s religious heritage. The Exchange Club of Owatonna has been sponsoring the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfasts for as long as most members can remember, according to member Dallas Ketchum.
Vaughn explained to the audience that at a very young age her son knew that he wanted to one day be a Navy SEAL. Though the journey was met with several obstacles, including a torn ACL and a completely blown knee at the end of his high school career, Vaughn said that Aaron remained resilient. After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Vaughn said that it was the “courageous, every day, average citizens” aboard Flight 93 who pushed Aaron to overcome his bum knee and become one of seven enlistees out of a class of 248 to become a Navy SEAL.
“God had a plan,” Vaughn asserted, stating that she has had several orthopedic surgeons tell her that Aaron’s story of overcoming his knee injuries is impossible. “Aaron and I would sit up late to talk after everyone went to bed often and he would always say, ‘I can’t believe God let me do this.’”
When Aaron died, Vaughn said he left behind a wife, a 2-year-old son, and a 9-week-old daughter, as well as many family and friends. She described in detail to the crowd the difficult time she had in Arlington Cemetery when they buried her son alongside his comrades, noting that the hardest step she’s ever had to take was her first step away from his body.
“People ask me if America was worth it, and I always say yes,” Vaughn said. “Would I have given him? No. Every day I am full of grief and struggle, but every day I am so proud.”
“The cost of freedom is great and significant enough for us to care,” she continued. “Freedom is worth dying for and it is certainly worth living for. We all must live lives worthy of that sacrifice.”
Vaughn also shared details of Operation 300, a nonprofit organization started by her daughter to provide mentorship to children of fallen soldiers. The organization hosts adventure camps for children who have lost a father as a result of military service, pairing each child with male mentors who spend the weekend doing things with the children they might have done with their dad.