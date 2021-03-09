Owatonna school officials have decided to wait to see what happens at the state and federal level before deciding where to make $2 million in cuts for the 2021-22 school year.
“As every district in the state is experiencing right now, we continue to deal with increasing financial pressures at the state and federal level,” Amanda Heilman, the district's finance and operations director, told the Owatonna School Board Monday.
The district has already made millions in budget cuts and the Owatonna School Board expects to make decisions about where to make cuts for the 2021-22 school year in April. With a target of cutting $2 million, district administration is working through the staffing process to outline where these cuts might be made and will soon make recommendations. Previous cuts made by the district have avoided negative impacts to the classroom, but now the dollars that affect class sizes and programming are on the chopping block.
“I want to make sure that the community clearly understands that we will need to ask them (for more funding) again. Unless for some miraculous reason the Legislature decides that they're going to do inflationary increases for us. We're going to continue to be in a spot where we're going to have to lean on our local taxpayers,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said.
The state education aid formula has not kept up with inflation since 2003, Heilman said, leaving a large gap in funding. Additionally, special education has not been fully funded by the state and federal government, thus the district is already cross-subsidizing $6.5 million from the general fund. On top of those challenges, a decrease in student enrollment this year due to the pandemic has school officials concerned about their per-pupil state funding.
“As we move into fiscal year '22, I think one of the most challenging things to budget for is going to be in our enrollment, just because we don't know if all of those students will come back. We hope they do,” Heilman said. “We're obviously establishing an online learning program to hopefully bring some or all of the students who have exited due to COVID, but that's an unknown at this point.”
The Minnesota Legislature is currently working to set the next education budget biennium among other tasks. Heilman said she is hopeful that schools will receive a basic formula increase, but that is still an unknown. Additionally, the district could potentially receive more one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding allocated by Congress. However, the total amount and spending stipulations of future COVID-19 relief funding allocations are also unknown.
“We're hopeful that these funds we’re getting, that are one-time funds, will be able to help supplement our budget, as we move forward to help us with the financial situation we're in for a couple of years at least, to hopefully avoid deeper budget cuts until we can actually get some additional funding through either a local levy or through the state and federal government as they're looking at our funding options moving forward,” Heilman said.
With the unknown of potential incoming funding, the district has delayed its budget cut timeline a few weeks in order to get a clearer picture of upcoming funding.
“The last thing we want to do is start letting staff know we’re not going to bring them back and then all of a sudden we get some windfall from the federal government, however that's going to turn out, and now we're asking them to stay with us,” Elstad said.
More details will be worked out by the next work session in April and recommended cuts will be made to the board.