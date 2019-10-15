OWATONNA — Being a parent is no easy task. It’s an around-the-clock job that involves mood swings, attitude adjustments, never-ending messes, immense responsibility, incessant worry, lack of energy, and constant juggling.
To say the least, parenting can cause a lot of stress — and that’s without taking into account any of the outside factors of life that could be causing addition stress and anxiety.
“Studies show that significantly high stress levels can cause parents to respond in a negative way to their children,” explained Annette Duncan, the executive director for the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity. “It causes them to be reactive versus proactive.”
It’s these parents that are at-risk of being potentially neglectful or abusive towards their children, and it’s these parents that the Center for Family Unity has been serving for 35 years. The National Exchange Club officially adopted the prevention of child abuse as its national project in 1979 and encouraged community Exchange Clubs to identify if their communities were fit for a child abuse prevention center. Officially becoming a nonprofit in 1984, the center located in Owatonna is one of only 67 Exchange Club centers for abuse prevention in the country and the only center in the state of Minnesota.
“I am always getting requests and phone calls from other counties asking when and how we can start providing our services there,” Duncan explained, stating that the center already serves the five counties of Steele, Rice, Dodge, Freeborn, and Waseca. “We just cannot spread any further.”
Despite feeling a tad stretched thin, Duncan confidently states that there is nowhere else she would rather be. Having a personal history of growing up in an abusive situation, Duncan said that it’s her true calling to be working with those she is connected with through the center.
“Growing up there were certain people who popped up through my life and really helped me,” Duncan said. “They connected me with the right resources and opportunities to be a better person, and I want to be that person for others.”
Before stepping into the executive director position, Duncan first started as a volunteer at the center. After some reorganizing happened in 2007, she was asked to join the board of directors before ultimately stepping on as the director three years ago. She laughed that her husband said it was clearly where she needed to be full time as helping the families seeking the center’s services is clearly her passion.
“It has always been my calling to help others be the best they can be,” she smiled.
When the center was first built through the efforts of local Exchange Club members Wayne Klinkhammer, Stan Groff, and Norma Buxton, it comprised of one paid staff and a handful of volunteers who focused on abuse prevention. Since then, it has evolved to include services such as child abuse intervention and supervised visits with six paid staff and a few additional volunteers.
“There’s lots of need and not enough people to go around,” Duncan stated.
Duncan stated that the main focus of the center is still child abuse prevention, which is mainly done through parent mentoring and teaching parents how to manage their stress. While the families served by the center are low-income families, Duncan asserts that it the root cause of the problem is indeed stress.
“There are outside circumstances that are preventing them from being the parent they could be,” Duncan explained. “We can’t judge people for where they’re at. We are simply there to help build them up and realize their value so they can be the best they can be.”
In addition to the parent mentoring, Duncan said that the center works closely with other agencies such as food shelves and the United Way so that they can slowly tick away at some of the outside stressors that may be negatively impacting their lives.
“If a parent doesn’t know how they’re going to put food on the table than we need to address that problem and connect them with the right resource first,” she said. “Once they are stable and out of crisis we can start addressing the parenting concerns, though we still do that along the entire way as we can.”
Though the center has been around for 35 years, Duncan said that they are still working on building those relationships with agencies. While the connection with the local agencies in Steele County are strong, she explained that it’s not the same case in the other areas they serve.
“We are really trying to get to the point where we can expand and strengthen those relationships in all our counties,” she added. “There are not enough parenting education and prevention resources like ours, especially in rural Minnesota.”
In the next five or so years, Duncan said she would love to generate satellite offices in other rural communities around southern Minnesota. She would also like to see the implementation of group sessions for the families, something they experimented with in the summer time that she felt went over quite well. She is also hopeful that they will eventually be able to take on additional staff.
“We’re stretched pretty thin now, but the more people we serve the bigger difference we make,” Duncan said. “I would just really love to put an end to this crappy thing called child abuse.”
For more information on the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, visit CenterForFamilyUnityMN.com, emailing info@centerforfamilyunitymn.com, or calling 507-455-1190. Volunteers are needed for parent mentoring, office administration, and to serve on a variety of committees.