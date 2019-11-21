OWATONNA — Inspirational music and generosity will come together Saturday evening as the annual giveHOPE concert celebrates its sixth year.
“We’re really excited. We’ve been rehearsing now for the last six weeks,” said Michael Ferch, who co-founded the concert alongside his wife, Tammi, and continues to be one of the main organizers each year. “We’ve learned a lot of music with only a few hours per week for rehearsal, but the people we have who are a part of this pull it off and make it a lot of fun.”
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the sixth annual giveHOPE concert will take place at 7 p.m. in the Owatonna High School auditorium. The concert is open to the public and is seeking free will donations. Sponsored by HomeTown Credit Union and Mohs Homes, Ferch stated all the donations collected during the event will go directly to Transitional Housing of Steele County to assist those within the community facing homelessness.
“We have three basic needs: food, shelter, and clothing,” Ferch explained. “My family is pretty blessed — knock on wood — that we haven’t had to face a lot of the challenges that some people have. But a lot of people in our community are one pay check away from homelessness.”
“In most circles, homelessness isn’t something people see,” he continued. “But it’s real and it’s here.”
Transitional Housing of Steele County has been operating since 2000, starting as a group of concerned people and churches who wanted to work toward the elimination of homelessness in Steele County. The non-profit organization aids program participants in finding their own apartments, signing their own leases, and paying for a portion of their own rents according to their incomes. There is currently a county-wide waiting list for the services provided due to limited resources.
The proceeds collected during the concert, which has continually grown over the course of its existence, will go toward Transitional Housing programs such as the Eviction Prevention program, which assists with one month of rent for a family in housing that is facing homelessness due to unforeseen circumstances.
The concert also serves as an opportunity for people to learn more about the homelessness issue in Steele County and how Transitional Housing is combating the problem. This year, the variety of performers will be joined on stage by the Trinity Lutheran Church Cherub Choir, featuring singers ranging from kindergarten to second grade. The adults singing with the kids have taken this opportunity to educate the children on what the concert is for and why it is important.
“We try to connect the dots for them and let them know that we’re singing for this concert to raise money to put a roof over others’ heads,” Ferch said, adding that they have explained to the kids that there are families just like theirs who don’t have a place to call home. “By the looks on their faces, you can see they’re troubled that there are kids — maybe even their friends — that don’t have homes. They are excited for the opportunity to help out.”
The giveHOPE concert will feature a variety of musicians. Ferch said that those who have attended the popular Hometown Sampler series over the years will recognize some of the faces on stage. The concert will have a range of secular music and inspirational songs, with Pastor Dean Smith from Trinity Lutheran Church serving as this year’s host.