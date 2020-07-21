Adams Publishing Group has hired a new beat reporter to cover local school districts and the arts for the Owatonna People’s Press.
Ashley Rezachek, of Eagan, stepped into the role on July 15. Rezachek graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead in May 2019 with degrees in multimedia journalism and biochemistry/biotechnology. With a passion for learning, Rezachek said her biggest career goal is to use her communication skills to interpret complex topics and ideas so that everyone can understand.
“I have a passion for news and a passion for the truth.” Rezachek said. “I love learning, and if I could be a full-time student and get paid that would be the perfect job. I feel being a reporter is the closest thing I can get to that.”
Rezachek has been exploring the world of media for the last several years, with experience managing her college’s radio station and copy editing for the student newspaper. Most recently, Rezachek worked as a general reporter at RiverTowns Multimedia in Red Wing, where she covered government boards, the local school district, and a variety of community interests for the biweekly publication, Republican Eagle, as well as the weekly publication, Hastings Star Gazette.
"We were fortunate to find a journalist of Ashley's caliber when filling the People's Press reporter's position," said Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook. "Ashley's got a reporter's innate curiosity, but a science background that helps her sort and understand information. Both will be key as she ventures out to meet and see the wonderful people and places in Steele County."
Ideally, Rezachek said she hopes to combine her passion for journalism with her equally deep passion for science to help encourage the general public to engage in the science world.
“I have a strong passion for the environment, conservation and sustainability,” Rezachek said. Because of her love of nature, she said she is also looking forward to exploring the notable park system in Owatonna.
Between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing rise of social media, Rezachek said that the news has never been more important in helping form the public’s worldview.
“False information has a tendency to spread which can lead to trouble,” Rezachek said about social media. “It is crucial for society’s development to hold those with power and those who are in charge accountable. Truth is important.”
Rezacheck will be reporting on the local school districts within Steele County, the government and local happenings of Blooming Prairie, arts/entertainment, human interest pieces and other general reporting assignments. She will also be writing features for the Saturday lifestyle edition.