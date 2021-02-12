Gene Kispert and Betty Hoffman dated occasionally in high school, but it wasn't until their 70th high school reunion that they really hit it off.
Kispert of Owatonna and Hoffman of Faribault, both 90 years old, have known each other since elementary school. Their lives have been intertwined for decades: going to the same church, mingling with the same friend group, graduating together from Faribault High School in 1948 and serving on the class reunion committee.
The two recall their first date back in high school during World War II. Kispert recalled the day being very cold as they walked downtown for the meetup. He also remembers scraping up all of his money to hire a cab ride to take Hoffman home.
“Betty was my first date,” Kispert said.
The two continued as friends throughout high school and dated occasionally, but nothing solid ever came of it until many years later.
Hoffman would go on to marry her first husband, another Faribault classmate, but he died of an incurable kidney disease soon after tying the knot. She’d work at the local canning factory, at Federated Insurance as a typist and traveled to California to visit friends for a month before returning home to work as the city engineer’s secretary. Later she would marry her second husband, becoming a stay-at-home mother and moving away. After her second husband’s death from cancer, Hoffman moved back to Faribault and worked at Wells Fargo while keeping herself busy by joining the bowling team, the local Eagles organization, church choir and volunteered.
Meanwhile, Kispert continued on to school in Mankato after high school. He later joined the U.S. Navy, serving for four years during the Korean War and married his wife while serving. After returning to Owatonna, Kispert worked at Jostens and then as a quality assurance manager until his retirement. He was also an adjunct instructor for South Central College for eight or nine years. Like Hoffman, he was busy with church and coached multiple youth sports.
Throughout the years, the two served on the class reunion committee, periodically hosting get-togethers. Kispert was always the toastmaster, while Hoffman made reservations for the meetings.
About three years ago, Kispert's wife died and several months later, the class of 1948 had their 70th class reunion. It was there that Hoffman and Kispert really hit it off.
“When we all sat down to eat, we sat across from each other and got talking,” Hoffman said.
At the time Kispert had been teaching a lot of classes in Owatonna and was teaching a class on the Mormon religion. Hoffman told Kispert that she received a copy of the "Book of Mormon" during a trip and offered to lend the book to Kispert.
“So I used (the book exchange) as an excuse and I picked her up for breakfast and we met at nine o'clock and we sat and talked until 12:30,” Kispert said.
Hoffman recalled watching other groups of people enter and exit the restaurant, while the two talked away over multiple cups of coffee. From then on, they started getting together three to four times a week and on the days they couldn’t be together, they would call each other up to four times a day to talk to each other. After two years, they are still going strong.
“We have kind of a standing joke. People say, are we going to get married? And so we tell them we were going to, but our parents wouldn't sign for us,” Kispert said.
The two say they love each other and lead very active lifestyles together and on their own time. Kispert is active in the Owatonna Legion, honor guard and church, while Hoffman has recently encouraged him to pick up singing and karaoke.
“Betty even has me singing karaoke and I got the world's worst voice,” Kispert said, adding that he is more comfortable singing after receiving her support.
The couple also enjoys playing bingo, dancing and attending dinner theaters together.
Even during the pandemic, the sweethearts are keeping themselves busy, talking for hours, ordering take out from their favorite places such as Broaster in Faribault, and watching old '50s-era classic films. They also enjoy the company of each other’s families.
Hoffman recalls meeting Kispert's family during Christmas, two months after they had started dating. Not really knowing anyone that well at the time, she remembers being approached by Kispert's great-grandson.
“He comes up to me and he says, ‘Are you going to be my new grandma?’” Hoffman said with a laugh, adding that she wasn’t prepared for that question.
Both Hoffman and Kispert understand the importance of family. They plan to spend this weekend’s holiday with a small group of family members, as Sunday is traditionally “Family Day.” Valentine’s Day celebrations will take place another day, they say.
“I might sneak you a few flowers again,” Kispert said to Hoffman.
Despite being together for two years, Hoffman and Kispert say they have never had a fight and that they just “fit together.” With wisdom, they advise people in relationships to avoid fighting about the little things and to say "I love you" often because life is short. Accept people as they are, Hoffman adds.
“Well, I always said you’ve got to learn to give and forgive. You’ve got to do both …. Sure you get mad, but then you’ve got to give and forgive, you just got to do that,” Hoffman said.
They say couples have to be willing to work together, it's a necessity in a relationship. And that’s exactly what Hoffman and Kispert have done, working together for a future together.