A new epidemic has taken over the Owatonna community, as local businesses have found themselves getting "booed."
It isn't your typical bad review, however. Instead, these businesses are receiving goodie baskets with a spooky theme to put a little spring their step as they head into fall.
“Booing” is a tradition that’s been happening in the community and areas around the United States since the 1980s, and one local woman decided to take the practice to local businesses to spread Halloween cheer and create a tighter sense of unity.
“I’ve seen a lot of friends get ‘booed’ in the neighborhood over the years,” said Jennifer Gilmore, sales manager for Timberdale Trace in Owatonna. “I thought, why can’t we do this with other businesses and spread some fun for October?”
And fun is exactly what she spread.
The first victims of getting booed were the KOWZ radio station and Kwik Trip. Gilmore put together goodie baskets to deliver and included a special note alerting the businesses they’ve been booed. She also included instructions on how to boo other businesses. She asked that those who have been booed share a photo or two on their social media pages.
“We want everyone to share on social media so our residents can see how far the boos have gone,” Gilmore said. Timberdale Trace is an assisted senior living community that also provides memory care.
Because many residents at Timberdale have lived and worked in the community, Gilmore said it is extra fun for them to see the community get involved. She said they’re excited to see how far this activity will spread in town.
Gilmore also constructed baskets to give to Benedictine Living Community, formerly known as Koda, and to the Owatonna Hospital to encourage them to get staff and residents involved in the booing as well.
Julia Seykora, events director at the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said she and Karen Pehrson were the only two in the office when their Boo-Basket appeared.
“We thought it was so cute and wondered who left it because we didn’t see anyone,” Seykora said. “We read the directions and thought it was so cool, and we put a lot of thought into who our victims should be.”
Seykora said they wanted to ensure that whoever they chose would be thrilled to participate and keep the trend going.
So, how does one get “Booed?”
For businesses and residents who want in on the fun, the concept is both simple and filled with endless possibilities. It’s a fun way to surprise friends, family, neighbors, or in this case, local businesses with a basket of goodies and a note to encourage them to do the same and pay it forward.
When a family or business gets booed, they have two days to pay it forward to two others of their choosing. After the booing, the company or family hangs a ghost in their window to let everyone know they’ve already been victims of Halloween cheer.
Other names for this tradition are seen all over the country, including Ghosting, Spooking, Hobgobling, and The Phantom, according to Gilmore. Printouts are available on websites like Pinterest if anyone were to feel so inclined to start their own chain of “Booing.”
“Many of our residents love this time of year,” Gilmore said. “We wanted to start something that got the community and our residents involved. We hope it keeps going and that our small and big businesses come together to have fun.”
Gilmore also stated that Timberdale and several other senior living facilities around Owatonna will be participating in a special “Trick or Treating with our Senior Livings” night on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
She hopes to make this a yearly event for the last Tuesday in October.
“Our seniors love seeing kids get dressed up and having a good time,” Gilmore said. “Having this night will be special for them and for the trick-or-treaters.”