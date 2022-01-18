The city of Owatonna is known for thinking about the "long-term," and earlier this month they proved to be doing exactly that.
At the Jan. 4 Owatonna City Council meeting, all in attendance unanimously approved (Nate Dotson absent) an application for a Federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant. The total amount requested from the program is $537,656, and the city would be responsible to match 20% — approximately $134,000.
If the city were to be among the recipients of the grant dollars, it would assist in the development of a trail segment connecting the 18th Street Trail from Austin Road to Hayes Avenue.
Though the deadline was last week, the application is for the 2026 grant cycle.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma, the local match could possibly be covered by a Minnesota DNR Local Trail Connections Grant, which the city has been a recipient of in the past. If DNR grant dollars are not available, however, Tuma said other grants would be pursued.
"This is a multi-year project along 18th Avenue in the south end of town," Tuma said, adding that the 18th Street trail is identified in the city's master trail plan. "It's been pieced together, and this would be the final linking gap to the trail on 18th."
Owatonna already has one approved TAP grant coming forward in 2024, Tuma said, to connect the first segment of the trail from Linn Avenue to Austin Road. A second segment will be completed on the east side when a new roundabout is constructed near the new high school. Tuma said that trail connection will be within the roundabout, as well as a spinoff near the Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church.
Tuma said this segment had been included in a TAP grant application in 2021, but the city had not been selected. This fall, she said they filed a letter of intent to apply for the 2026 grant cycle, and they were notified the city should move forward with the grant application.
"Some of the project goals for this TAP project is really to connect the west and east side on the south side of town — it really is a major connection for trail use," Tuma said. "One of the goals is to get the trail to be separated from the road."
While the city could easily connect the trail along the road, Tuma said this project would allow them to design the trail removed from the road with a median and boulevard to separate the two. This would drastically improve safety, according to Tuma.
Once all three connections are completed, it will add two miles of trail to the city.
Trail logistics
The proposed trail would be built on the north side of 18th Street and would be 10 feet wide, which Tuma said is considered a "reasonable" size. The design would move the curb line out into the street, therefore extending driveways and utilizing the right-of-way. City Engineer Kyle Skov said the project would restrict street parking to only the south side of 18th.
"We would maintain two lanes and parking on the southside," Skov said. "If you remember, with the school project, we converted the section in front of the school property to a three-lane to accommodate the turn lanes, so we've restricted parking on that section as well."
Skov said this would keep the design consistent with that other section of road on the east end that restricts parking, too. Skov added that the project could be moved to the south side of the street, but they would have to work with Owatonna Public Utilities to get a powerline buried, making the north side the more viable option.
Tuma said there will be an official presentation of the project in February, and the anticipated timeline of finding out whether or not the city will be a recipient of any TAP grant dollars is in mid to late March.
Councilor Kevin Raney questioned why the design settled at 10 feet, when industry standards appear to be moving toward 12 feet for this type of project. Tuma responded that the trail design is in a difficult location, specifically going through a neighborhood and keeping the trail down to 10 feet will help allow separation of the trail from the roadway.
"I prefer the 10 [feet]," Skov said. "We're trying to retrofit something in. If we were building new, we could look at 12 feet, and we have some sections along the river that are 14. Eight feet is not comfortable for two bicycles, so we are going with 10."
The councilors were concerned about how the project itself is four years out and questioned what would happen if the design needed to change. Councilors also questioned trail locations on Cherry Street and through the Steele County Fairgrounds, but Councilor Dan Boeke reminded his colleagues that this is, so far, just an application.
"This is just getting the ball rolling," Boeke said, confirming it with Tuma and Skov. "We can always decline it later."