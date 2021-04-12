A Claremont man is facing 13 felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three minors over the course of three years in Waseca County.
Roy Hartvick Dehoff, 37, was charged Thursday in Waseca County court with 12 counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is also being charged with one felony count of prostitution for allegedly offering to hire an individual under the age of 18 to engage in sexual contact.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a potential sexual assault against two minors on March 29. Upon investigation, deputies discovered there were three victims, all under the age of 16.
Interviews conducted by a multi-disciplinary team made up of medical staff, a victim advocate, MNPrairie child protection staff and law enforcement revealed that the alleged sexual assaults began in 2018 and would occur in the victims' home and Dehoff's vehicle.
The victims said Dehoff would either offer them money if he could touch them sexually, give them money after assaulting them or buy them "candy and drinks" and tell them no one could know about the assaults. The victims also said Dehoff was violent toward them.
Dehoff has no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota. He is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions has been set at $200,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.