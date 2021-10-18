Holding on to experienced, qualified employees has been prioritized more than ever, as the ongoing workforce shortage continues to loom in the nation, state and locally.
Because of that reality, Steele County officials are looking to do whatever it takes to hold on to two important employees for as long as possible. During the Board of Commissioners meeting last week, County Administrator Scott Golberg requested approval to move forward with the process of changing the auditor and treasurer positions from elected to appointed.
“First and foremost, we have an outstanding auditor and an outstanding treasurer,” Golberg said, referencing Treasurer Cathy Piepho and Auditor Laura Ihrke. “This initiative really is about keeping them in their roles as long as possible, and when they leave, being able to recruit the most qualified individuals that are in the market to come in and backfill these positions.”
Piepho has been the treasurer and finance director for Steele County since 2016. Ihrke was first elected as county auditor in 1990.
Golberg said the state statute on county offices — specifically on combining or making appointed positions — was amended in 2019 to “streamline” the process, an effort that he said was supported by the Minnesota Association of County Officers. He emphasized that the change is crucial in ensuring the right, qualified individuals will serve in these roles going forward, which will benefit the employees, the Board of Commissioners and the public.
The commissioners were quick to approve his request, with Commissioner Greg Krueger doubling-down on the importance of finding the right people to serve in these roles.
“I will reiterate that Steele County residents are very fortunate to have the auditor and treasurer that we have in place; they have done a remarkable job … I know of a few counties where that is not the case,” Krueger said. “This is just to ensure that we continue to get the right people in the right positions to keep fostering that good faith the citizens have in the people in those positions now. We don’t want to run into a situation where the wrong people are elected and we lose ground.”
There are currently no prerequisites for people to file to run for Steele County’s treasurer or auditor position, despite the heavy emphasis on financial literacy that both jobs entail.
Though the commissioners support Golberg moving forward on the process, there is not a guarantee that the transition will take place. The next steps of the process include drafting contracts for the auditor and treasurer, which Golberg said both Ihrke and Piepho are helping develop, and then having a public hearing. After the public hearing, the board will be asked to adopt the resolution to make the transition official.
And while the process has only just begun, there have already been concerns from the public. Commissioner Jim Abbe said he received a couple of phone calls from concerned constituents when they saw Golberg’s initial request on last week’s agenda. Abbe said he is glad this process will go through a public hearing process as these members of the public have a right to be concerned, but he is also glad they are looking into the transition.
“I understand why the statute was put in place when it was put in place, but times have changed,” Abbe said. “This is really, in my opinion, a way to protect the public. With the vast amount of knowledge that you need to hold either one of these position, we can’t just plug somebody in and hope that it works. We don’t want to hope — we want to know.”
Golberg said he is hoping to bring drafts of the new contracts to the commissioners during their meeting next Tuesday.