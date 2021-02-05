For 2-year-old Paige Anderson, learning how to ice skate for the first time was a breeze.

Tiffany Anderson provides support to her daughter, Paige, as she learns how to skate for the first time. (Michelle Vlasak photos/southerminn.com)

Paige, the daughter of Tiffany and Brad Anderson and granddaughter of Flory Anderson, practically started running as soon as her skates were laced up.

The Anderson family took their two children, Paige and 4-year-old Archer, to Morehouse Park Tuesday in hopes to teaching them how to skate.

Two-year-old Paige Anderson enjoys skating at Morehouse Park Tuesday. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

After hearing multiple requests from Archer to go skating, the Andersons decided to take both their children to the popular park known for its skating/hockey rinks and big chalet/warming house.

“I didn’t know where you could rent skates, but a friend of mine took her son and he loved it,” said Tiffany. “[Archer] saw something on TV about ice skating… and he had been asking to go. I just heard about this, so I was like let’s do it!”

Though Paige found more of an interest in the sport than Archer, Tiffany believes cross-country skiing may be better suited for him.

The Anderson family hit the ice on Tuesday to enjoy the mild temperatures and teach their kids how to skate. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

According to the city’s website, the city accepted Morehouse Park, 15.7 acres in size, as a memorial from Dr. Guel and Margaret Morehouse on March 15, 1913 on the condition that the acreage would remain as park forever, and that the city spend $2,500 to upgrade the park.

Archer Anderson, 4, uses a skiing walker the city made. It is used to aid children in learning how to skate. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

The Warsinski Chalet, which serves as a warming house in the winter, and picnic shelter and meeting facility the rest of the year, was built in 1964. Morehouse Park has long been the gathering place for local skaters looking for some outdoor fun, and the Straight River, adjacent the Warsinski Chalet, is also maintained for skating.

Flory Anderson proudly watches her granddaughter, Paige Anderson, skate on the ice. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Al Martin, who leases the building from the city, rents skates/cross-country skis and sells concessions, has been at the park for close to 40 years. This year, Martin has noticed an increase in skating interest. He chalks those increases up to the milder weather and COVID-19, which has limited social gatherings. When the rinks opened Jan. 1, Martin said there wasn’t anything else going on in the area so that could be why there were more skaters than normal. Now that restaurants and other facilities have reopened, Martin believes the amount of traffic is back to normal.

If the temperatures allow it, part of the Straight River is typically cleared off by the city for even more skating opportunities. Benches are also located nearby.

Due to COVID, Martin said there have been more families and kids in their mid to late teens at the rink.

“Generally the junior high kids are here until they get a driver’s license, then I don’t see them until they have families of their own and come back with their kids,” he said.

Paige Anderson, 2, celebrates after she successfully skated inside of the goal. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

Right now, three hockey rinks and the river are open. River skating is something of a novelty; it’s been unavailable for two years due to heavy fall rains and warmer weather. The rinks are open from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays, holidays and school vacations and from noon to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.

This year there are also three hockey rinks open, in addition to part of the Straight River. (Michelle Vlasak/southerminn.com)

